Gann named NFHS State Coach of Year

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Hilltopper baseball coach Scott Gann of Houston High School has been named NFHS State Baseball Coach of the Year in Mississippi for the 2015-16 school year.

Gann was nominated for the honor by the Mississippi High School Activities Association after the 2015-16 Hilltopper baseball team rolled through the state playoffs undefeated and won the championship game in Pearl against Newton County. The Toppers finished 31-4 last season losing only three games in the regular season and were a perfect 10-0 in a tough District 4-4A.

The prestigious annual award is produced by the National Federation of State High School Associations in Indianapolis and recognizes high school coaches of the year in more than a dozen sports for every state in the country.

Coach Gann will be the recognized April 6, at the MHSAA’s spring Legislative Council and Executive Committee meeting in Clinton.

Scott Gann is the first Houston coach to win this award since Keith Jernigan was honored for fast-pitch softball in 2012.

Coach Gann began his baseball coaching career at HHS in 2008 and was promoted to head coach in 2011.

As head coach he has won two Division 4-4A titles (2015, 2016), two 4A North Half titles (2015, 2016), and one 4A State Championship (2016).

Under his coaching, Gann has 16 players who have graduated from Houston High School and gone on to play at the next level. Two players have gone on to play Division I baseball and seven others have signed, played or are currently playing at a 4-year college.

Since 1920, The National Federation of State High School Associations has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and activities that help students succeed in their lives.

The NFHS publishes playing rules in 16 sports for boys and girls competition and administers fine arts programs in speech, theater, debate and music. It provides a variety of program initiatives that reach the 18,500 high schools and over 11 million students involved in athletic and activity programs.