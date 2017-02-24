Hilltoppers are ready to roll

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Hilltopper baseball coach Scott Gann knows better than to make promises in the competitive Mississippi High School baseball world, but he is pleased with what he has to work with this spring.

Houston is the defending State 4A Baseball Champs and roared through the playoffs last year to take the state crown and finish the season 31-4. They know they have a target on their back and will have to play well this spring.

“We play in a tough district and North Mississippi is packed with good baseball teams,” said Gann. “We won’t surprise teams this year and that means our guys have to be ready every game.”

Houston has 16 players coming back from last year’s squad and a couple of new faces that should add a new dimension to the 2017 Houston Hilltoppers.

Veteran players including two All-State pitchers in Tanner Smith and Colton Peel and Gann said they may be the best one-two pitching combo in Mississippi. Smith was 11-0 and Peel was 8-2 last year.

“Both of those guys have Division I stuff and we will count on them to keep us out front,” said Gann. “We also have Anekin Rish and Kylan Carter who have good stuff and can come in and we don’t lose much.”

Gann pointed out rain can wreck a schedule and force a team to four or five games in a week. That’s when depth on the mound will count the most.

Behind the plate, Houston has one of the top catchers in the south in Luke Hancock , who was also a first team All-State selection. Hancock batted .540 with five home runs.

And Houston has other top talent scattered around the diamond.

“Hayes McMullen is solid at first base and he doesn’t miss many throws that come his way,” said Gann. “He makes our infield look good.”

Gann said competition for shortstop is fierce with Charles Spencer, Smith and Peel expected to rotate through that spot early in the season.

In the outfield Jered Bean and Colton Foster are veterans who can cover a lot of ground. Senior Tanner Bullock will be playing baseball for the first time since seventh grade and Gann said he expects him to do things in the outfield and at the plate.

“Hayes hit .300 last year against some good pitching and Kylan can get after it,” Gann said of his bats. “Luke is a threat every time he steps to the plate. Tanner (Smith) and Colton are solid hitters.

“We lost a lot of good hitters and now is the time for our young guys to step up,” he added.

Gann said the district is always tough and winning the north half is critical.

“Kosciusko will be good and Caledonia, too,” said Gann. “Amory is always tough and Ripley has some very good pitchers.”

Gann said Houston baseball crossed a big threshold last year and the players realize there are big expectations.

“The guys know the standard we have at Houston this year and this team knows how hard we have worked and played to build this program,” said Gann. “I like the way these guys have learned to focus – we don’t have folks tardy or missing practice. We’re serious when we step on the field in a practice or game.”

Gann also said the spirit at Topper Field pushed the team last year. He expects the fans to do their part this year, too.

“We’re a small community and you hear about schools that intertwine their athletic programs to make them better,” he explained. “A lot of folks in this community have worked for years to build this program.

“Our folks show up for the home games and we travel well, too,” said Gann. “Everybody in Houston has a role to play in any success we have this year. I’m looking forward to it.”