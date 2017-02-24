Teacher Academy
By Floyd Ingram | 1:55 PM | February 24, 2017 | Business, Living, News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Teacher Academy is another new program at HCTEC.
The Teacher Academy gives students an authentic look at becoming an educator. Beginning with classroom instruction on different learning styles and classroom methods, students will progress to working side by side with a teacher/mentor in the classroom.
A significant component of the Teacher Academy is this mentorship, which will expose students to the process and techniques of teaching in different grade levels, subjects and specialty areas.
In addition, they have the opportunity for short-term observation in the areas of administration, counseling and specialty teaching.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Deputies make several drug arrests February 18, 2017
- Wildcats roll out of district February 22, 2017
- Chieftains claim District February 22, 2017
- “Dream Big” February 22, 2017
- EDITORIAL: Tidy up the Trail February 22, 2017
- Hilltoppers are ready to roll February 24, 2017
- Teacher Academy February 24, 2017
- Gann named NFHS State Coach of Year February 24, 2017
- Vardaman hunter bags banded duck February 24, 2017
- Extension gives out 1,800 trees February 24, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
aberdeen amory arrest Baptist Baseball basketball Bruce business Calhoun City Calhoun County chickasaw Chickasaw County chickasaw journal Christmas city County crime East Webster Economic Development education Eupora featured fire floyd football houlka Houston ICC ingram Mantee Mississippi Money Moore MSU Okolona police Pontotoc school schools Smith Softball Tupelo Vardaman west point Woodland
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago