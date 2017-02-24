Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Teacher Academy is another new program at HCTEC.

The Teacher Academy gives students an authentic look at becoming an educator. Beginning with classroom instruction on different learning styles and classroom methods, students will progress to working side by side with a teacher/mentor in the classroom.

A significant component of the Teacher Academy is this mentorship, which will expose students to the process and techniques of teaching in different grade levels, subjects and specialty areas.

In addition, they have the opportunity for short-term observation in the areas of administration, counseling and specialty teaching.