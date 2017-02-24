Vardaman hunter bags banded duck
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
VARDAMAN – Tom Ferguson has been hunting duck since his father carried him with a toy gun at the age of three. But this year he bagged his first banded duck.
“We lived in the Delta and I remember hunting up and down the levee with my dad,” said Ferguson. “I carried a cork pop-gun.”
But Ferguson, 58, was not carrying a pop gun when he went hunting Jan. 26 near Sabougla in Calhoun County. The first duck he shot was banded – and that’s not the end of his hunt. Two more mallards dropped in about 10 minutes later and he dropped both of them with two shots!
“I shot the first one and saw the band when I picked it up,” said Ferguson. “He had four curls, a shiny green head and was a beautiful bird.
“But to get a double and a banded bird in one day. . . ” Ferguson reminisced. “I know hunters who have never gotten a banded bird. And any day you get a double is a good day.”
Ferguson said he found out the duck was banded in Ballard County, Ky., on Feb. 24, 2016 near where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet.
“All I can guess is they caught him headed north, turned him loose and I got him the next year,” said Ferguson. “I went to www.reportband.com and it was easy.”
Ferguson said he almost didn’t go hunting that day.
“Justin Teasley was supposed to go with me, but didn’t make it,” said Ferguson with a grin. “I texted him a photo of that band as soon as I could.”
Ferguson said he loves the outdoors and will fish, but loves hunting the most.
“I think the best part of duck hunting it turning those ducks with a call,” said Ferguson. “Anybody can shoot one, but getting a wild animal to come closer to you, that’s not easy.”
Ferguson said he also likes the people he sits with in a duck blind.
“It’s the one kind of hunting where you can talk to the person next to you,” he explained.
Ferguson said he eats what he shoots and that duck was no different.
He did carefully cut just above the leg joint of that orange, webbed foot.
“They say you have to kill a 1,000 ducks before you kill one with a band,” said Ferguson. “This is a trophy to me. I’m proud I’ve got one.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Habitat now Fuller Center February 17, 2017
- City candidates face March 3 deadline February 17, 2017
- Sirens to go off Wednesday for statwide tornado drill February 21, 2017
- Chickasaw man injured in Shannon wreck February 21, 2017
- One killed in wreck involving ambulance February 21, 2017
- Vardaman hunter bags banded duck February 24, 2017
- Extension gives out 1,800 trees February 24, 2017
- Growing our future with AEST February 23, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Looking at the future February 23, 2017
- Correctional Facility revenue reviewed February 23, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago