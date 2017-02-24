Vardaman hunter bags banded duck

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

VARDAMAN – Tom Ferguson has been hunting duck since his father carried him with a toy gun at the age of three. But this year he bagged his first banded duck.

“We lived in the Delta and I remember hunting up and down the levee with my dad,” said Ferguson. “I carried a cork pop-gun.”

But Ferguson, 58, was not carrying a pop gun when he went hunting Jan. 26 near Sabougla in Calhoun County. The first duck he shot was banded – and that’s not the end of his hunt. Two more mallards dropped in about 10 minutes later and he dropped both of them with two shots!

“I shot the first one and saw the band when I picked it up,” said Ferguson. “He had four curls, a shiny green head and was a beautiful bird.

“But to get a double and a banded bird in one day. . . ” Ferguson reminisced. “I know hunters who have never gotten a banded bird. And any day you get a double is a good day.”

Ferguson said he found out the duck was banded in Ballard County, Ky., on Feb. 24, 2016 near where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet.

“All I can guess is they caught him headed north, turned him loose and I got him the next year,” said Ferguson. “I went to www.reportband.com and it was easy.”

Ferguson said he almost didn’t go hunting that day.

“Justin Teasley was supposed to go with me, but didn’t make it,” said Ferguson with a grin. “I texted him a photo of that band as soon as I could.”

Ferguson said he loves the outdoors and will fish, but loves hunting the most.

“I think the best part of duck hunting it turning those ducks with a call,” said Ferguson. “Anybody can shoot one, but getting a wild animal to come closer to you, that’s not easy.”

Ferguson said he also likes the people he sits with in a duck blind.

“It’s the one kind of hunting where you can talk to the person next to you,” he explained.

Ferguson said he eats what he shoots and that duck was no different.

He did carefully cut just above the leg joint of that orange, webbed foot.

“They say you have to kill a 1,000 ducks before you kill one with a band,” said Ferguson. “This is a trophy to me. I’m proud I’ve got one.”