A Day Without Immigrants felt in Vardaman
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
VARDAMAN – A national movement became a local reality for schools and at least one business in Vardaman Thursday.
Billed as “A Day Without Immigrants” and calling for a national strike against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, the national event seeks to call attention to the contributions of immigrants to American culture, business and schools.
Furniture-Wood in Vardaman reported a higher than normal absenteeism rate Thursday morning, but said the company was open for business.
“No one is protesting out front, they just didn’t show up for work,” said Alisha Higginbotham, of Furniture-Wood. “We were told it was because of National Immigration Day.”
Higginbotham said she did not have an exact number who were absent, but the company employs about 180. Furniture-Wood makes frames for upholstered furniture and is Vardaman’s largest employer.
When asked about possible discipline or how the company might handle this, Higginbotham said that decision has not been made.
“This is the first time this has ever occurred here and I’ve been here a long time,” said Higginbotham. “We do have rules about absenteeism and others will make that decision.”
Vardaman High School had 59 Hispanic students absent Thursday from a class of 285 in grades seventh through 12.
“We normally run between eight and 10 students absent on an average day,” said VHS Principal Porter Casey. “We have a large number of Hispanic students and those that are absent are almost all Hispanic.”
Casey said district policy requires any absence to be accompanied by a doctor’s excuse or a parent’s note saying why the child was absent before it could be classified an excused absence.
Casey said he also understood Vardaman Elementary School had a significant number of absences Thursday.
Businesses and industry also see a higher number of absenteeisms on Martin Luther King Day which is a National Holiday but not normally a business holiday. Schools across Mississippi traditionally close on Martin Luther King Day Monday.
In 2013 the Mississippi Legislature tried to pass a law strengthening the state’s enforcement of laws prohibiting the hiring of undocumented immigrants.
A broad coalition of law enforcement, business and agribusiness organizations and local government officials voiced opposition to the proposal.
Law enforcement said they would have to profile people or require everyone to prove they were a legal resident. A concern for where to put and process those arrested locally was also listed as an issue.
Sweet potato farms in Vardaman hire a large number of migrant workers each year. Local manufacturing companies, especially smaller furniture companies, also hire a large number of people of Hispanic descent. Farmers and industry questioned the paperwork necessary to keep up with undocumented immigrants for the state.
The Supreme Court ruled in June 2012 that enforcing immigration policy is a federal and not a state function, though it did give local law enforcement the authority to check on the immigration status of those stopped for other reasons.
