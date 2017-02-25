Lady Hilltoppers ready for more

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Lady Hilltoppers are looking to carry the team a little further this spring.

“We went to the third round of the playoffs last year and while we lost some key players, I’m excited,” said Houston softball coach Derick Kirby. “Yes, we’re young, but I’m optimistic.”

The Lady Hilltoppers have several athletes playing basketball and but he is pleased with who he has seen.

Kirby said they have strong pitching in Paige Kilgore. He pointed out Kilgore won a dozen games last year and the Hilltoppers will count heavily on her this spring.

Kirby said Georgia McMullen will once again handle catching duties and direct the Hilltoppers on the field. McMullen is also a force at the plate and Kirby said she drove in a lot of runs and always seemed to get the hit when the Hilltoppers needed it the most.

“I think we will get our hits and once we get on base, we will move them around,” said Kirby. “Depending on the game, we’ll either be able to push the bunt or look for multiple hits.”

But the Lady Hilltoppers are young this year and Kirby said he will be looking for hitters and fielders.

“We will have a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting this year,” he explained. “Youth is not always a bad thing, we are just expecting them to get the job done.”

Kirby said Houston softball has always been strong and young players have traditionally pulled on a Lady Hilltopper uniform and surprised folks.

Kirby said they face some tough teams this spring.

“Corinth has a lot of seniors and they won the district last year,” said Kirby. “They beat us by one run last year.

“Amory is always good and Kosciusko, we play East Webster and Tishomingo, too,” said Kirby. “We know what we’ve got to do this year.”

Kirby pointed out he has a few games under his belt with the Lady Hilltoppers.

“These girls have a lot of fun at practice and playing games, and I want that,” said Kirby. “But they also know when to get serious and what I expect and what the community expects.”

Kirby said Houston has a special place in their hearts for Lady Hilltopper softball.

“I found people support these girls no matter what,” said Kirby. “Our girls know that and it means a lot when we take the field. Like I said, I’m excited about this season and I think the fans are, too.”