MDWFP crappie regulation being enforced

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Fisheries Bureau reminds fishermen new crappie regulations on Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis, and Grenada Lakes, also known as the Flood Control Reservoirs (FCRs), and Eagle Lake are being enforced.

The new regulations on the FCRs, which became effective last year, consist of making the minimum length crappie that anglers can keep 12 inches, setting the daily creel limit to 15 fish per angler, and limiting the number of poles an angler can use to four.

In addition, boats with three or more anglers will be able to keep 40 crappie per boat. Daily creel limits in the FCRs’ spillways, including Sardis Lower Lake, will be reduced to 15 fish per angler.

The new regulations for the FCRs will make the regulations uniform across all four of the lakes.

On Eagle Lake, anglers can keep crappie larger than 11 inches with a daily creel limit of 30 fish per angler. The rule change on Eagle Lake only will be contingent upon Louisiana adopting the same regulation, and will be effective Oct. 1, 2015.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212.

Bass regulations for state lakes, reservoirs

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau announced new largemouth bass regulations on Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis, and Grenada Flood Control Reservoirs (FCRs), Lake Jeff Davis, and Trace State Park.

The new regulations took effect this summer.

The daily limit for bass at the FCRs and Trace State Park, located near Tupelo, is 10 bass per angler, per day.

At Lake Jeff Davis in Jefferson Davis County, the protective slot size limit is 18-24 inches, meaning that bass from 18-24 inches must be immediately released.

The harvest of one bass over 24 inches is allowed.

There are bears out there

JACKSON – In recent weeks, several areas across Mississippi have experienced higher than normal black bear activity.

During the spring, with more people in the woods, bears are often spotted foraging and fattening up after a few months of inactivity. Wildlife biologists with the state have said there is a strong probability that bear live in the Tombigbee Wildlife Management Area in Chickasaw County.

This time of year, bears can be easily attracted to open garbage containers, pet food, bird feeders, livestock feed or barbeque grills. Any one of these attractants might keep a bear coming back and could create a nuisance situation.

If a bear is sighted in an area, particularly a suburban or residential area, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is asking for the public’s cooperation in securing or temporarily removing any of the above attractants from around their homes while a bear is present in the vicinity.

Under no circumstance should anyone feed a bear. Not only is it against the law, but bears will quickly lose their natural fear of humans as they learn to associate people with food which can lead to property damage.

If you would like to report a bear sighting you may call the MDWFP Wildlife Bureau at 601-432-2199 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or 1-800-BE-SMART after hours.