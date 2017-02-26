Building a future with CET
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
The Construction & Electrical Technology (CET) Program at Houston Career and Technology Education Center a two year skills program that teaches basic construction, wiring, welding, and safety in construction.
Construction & Electrical Technology is an instructional program that prepares an individual for employment or continued education in the occupations of Carpentry, Electrical Wiring, Masonry, or Plumbing.
Construction & Electrical Technology is a basic course teaching fundamentals of safety, tools, math, and basic carpentry, electrical, masonry, and plumbing skills.
This curriculum has been aligned to modules in the Contren Learning Series as endorsed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). Students who study this curriculum using the Contren Learning Series materials under the supervision of an instructor who has been certified by the NCCER are eligible to be tested on each module.
Students who successfully pass these tests may be certified to the NCCER by the instructor and will receive documentation from NCCER.
