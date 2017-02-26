WEDDING: Horn/Lluy
Doctors F. Lee and Teena Freeman Horn, of Houston, Miss. announce the engagement of their daughter, Paige Elizabeth Horn, to LTJG Ryan Patrick Lluy, U.S. Navy, son of Capt.(USN Ret.) Paul Andrew and Mrs. Jacquelin Dawn Lluy of Fairfax, Va.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Marilyn Lide Freeman Zachry of Jackson, Miss. and the late CDR (USN) G. Howard Freeman, Jr., M.D., MDV, and Albert Leon Horn of Houston, Miss. and the late Fahoma Crumby Horn.
Paige graduated from Houston High School, in Houston, Miss. She is a graduate with highest honors of Meridian Community College, School of Dental Hygiene and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene. She is currently a registered dental hygienist.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Edwin Wallace Mehew of Seminole, Fla., and CAPT (USN Ret.) Ronald and Mrs. Joan Kay Taylor of Hilton Head, S.C., and the late COL (USA) Jorge Joseph Lluy and the late Mary Rose Lluy.
Ryan graduated from W. T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Va. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering. He is currently a U.S. Naval aviator.
The couple will exchange vows in March, 2017, at the United States Naval Academy chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. The ceremony will be officiated by the United States Naval Academy Chaplain services.
