Special to the Chickasaw Journal

College Day at HCTEC was a success with several colleges attending, including Itawamba Community College, The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State, Delta State, and many more.

Students had the opportunity to meet with recruiters and talk about what they needed to do to get accepted to a college or university.

A college education provides a life of options, rather than limitations. Providing students with these opportunities by making Houston schools a place where college is the next step for everyone.

Studies show when students have school, parental and community support, college is seen as the norm and higher education is the expectation rather than the exception.

Houston Career and Technology Education Center encourages students to strive for excellence and to do this HCTEC tries to provide opportunities for students to succeed.