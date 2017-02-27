Houlka moves forward with water works

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – New Houlka aldermen held a short meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Town Hall, and voted to continue a town worker’s temporary employment until early this spring.

At the Jan. 23 meeting, aldermen continued Ty Russell’s employment in the Water Department until the board’s first meeting in April.

At the board’s Oct. 12, 2016 meeting, aldermen hired Russell as a temporary worker for the two-man Water Department. He replaced Tony Brasher, a full time employee who sustained a severe foot injury last year. Brasher returned to work in early January.

Houlka is also anticipating the use of a new sewer machine at the water department.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, aldermen approved a formal resolution of intent to purchase a sewer machine for the town. BancorpSouth, which is financing purchase of the machine, required the resolution.

The town ordered the machine several months ago. It has arrived and is now operational.

The machine was bought from ICM of Memphis at a cost of $45,000. BancorpSouth loaned the town the money for the machine. The 2.89-percent interest loan will be repaid over five years.

The machine it replaces was bought in the 1970s, and may have been bought secondhand at that time, town officials said.

The machine is used to unstop town-owned main sewage lines. It clears the line by flushing water under pressure into the line.

The town has a 350-customer sewer system. All customers live in town limits; those outside town limits use septic tanks.

In other business:

• Aldermen approved minutes of the board’s regular meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 2, and called meetings of Thursday, Jan. 19 and Monday, Jan. 23, all of 2016.

• The city paid a premium of $308 to renew an annual Mississippi Rural Water Association bond. The organization bonds the town’s mayor, board of aldermen, and water department workers in connection with the performance of their official duties as related to the town water system.

• The board went into executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters. The board later ended the executive session but took no action, Town Clerk Janie Tutor said.

• Aldermen were told no one has yet qualified to run for election, or re-election, for Houlka mayor and aldermen in this year’s statewide municipal general elections.

Those offices are the only Houlka elective positions in this year’s election. The qualifying deadline is Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

The top five vote-getters in this spring’s election will be named the town’s aldermen

• The board approved routine claims.

• Aldermen heard a routine Water Department and Police Department reports.

• The board recessed until the March 7, 2017 meeting.

Present at this month’s meeting were Mayor Jimmy Kelly, Aldermen Bonnie Brown, Beverly Davidson, Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Kimberly Murphree, Board Attorney Kevin Howe of Calhoun City and Town Clerk Janie Tutor.