Wildcats step up to the plate
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOULKA – Wildcat baseball has six seniors this spring and a bunch of hungry underclassmen.
Houlka lost a lot of talent to graduation and most spots are up for grab this year with only two returning starters on the team.
“We have lost some of our pitching but we’ve got guys who can hit the ball,” said Houlka baseball coach Sid Burt. “We’ve got four juniors who we will be counting on, the rest know they are going to have to get out there and earn a spot.”
Burt said John Gann and Taz Davidson are consistent hitters. He added that Kaleel Ivy, Andrew Ash and Joel Linton can also hit the baseball.
“We’ve got all new pitching and they are going to have to grow up real quick,” said Burt. “We’ll throw a lot of guys this spring. We’ll see who rises to the top.”
The diamond will have Ash at third, Davidson at first and Linton playing outfield and pitching. Burt said Deshun Berry will play everywhere as the Wildcats seek their pitching groove.
“We’ve got some good hands and feet and we will be looking for guys who can make things happen,” said Burt. “We’ll have to stretch singles into doubles and run the bases hard. I think we’ll get our hits, we just have to get into a position to score when we get on base.”
Burt said he’s got a group of guys who love to play the game and hate to lose.
“We play in a tough district, but these guys are hungry to claim a spot and want to show what they can do,” said Burt. “They know we have a lot of question marks this spring and if they want a spot they are going to have to work hard to get it and play hard to keep it.”
Smithville and Hamilton will have strong teams this year and the goal is to have a chance to make the playoffs this year.
Houlka made the playoffs a few years back and Burt said it sparked a real interest in Houlka baseball in the community.
“This game is supposed to be fun, but it’s no fun to lose,” said Burt. “We will play hard and they know I expect their best – the fans expect their best, too.
“We hope people will drive by this spring, see the lights on, and stop to enjoy a little baseball.”
