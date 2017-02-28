 

Dilworth signs to play basketball

Shannon High School senior guard, Jay Dilworth, has been offered a scholarship to play basketball for the Rams at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.

Dilworth has attributed his basketball success to his basketball skills training from mentor, Stanley Jefferson, from Memphis.

Huston–Tillotson University is a private historically black university in Austin.

The school is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the United Negro College Fund.

“We are excited Dilworth is joining our team and University,” said Huston-Tillotson University head coach, Thomas C. Henderson. “He is not only a good student-athlete, but he is a good kid as well. We are looking forward to Dilworth coming in, working hard, and contributing to the success of our program.”

HTU awards four-year degrees in business, education, the humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, science and technology.

The University also offers alternative teacher certification and academic programs for undergraduates interested in pursuing post-graduate degrees in Law and Medicine. Established in 1875, Huston-Tillotson University is the first institution of higher learning in Austin.

