Dilworth signs to play basketball

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Shannon High School senior guard, Jay Dilworth, has been offered a scholarship to play basketball for the Rams at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.

Dilworth has attributed his basketball success to his basketball skills training from mentor, Stanley Jefferson, from Memphis.

Huston–Tillotson University is a private historically black university in Austin .

The school is affiliated with the United Methodist Church , the United Church of Christ , and the United Negro College Fund .

“We are excited Dilworth is joining our team and University,” said Huston-Tillotson University head coach, Thomas C. Henderson. “He is not only a good student-athlete, but he is a good kid as well. We are looking forward to Dilworth coming in, working hard, and contributing to the success of our program.”

HTU awards four-year degrees in business, education, the humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, science and technology.

The University also offers alternative teacher certification and academic programs for undergraduates interested in pursuing post-graduate degrees in Law and Medicine. Established in 1875, Huston-Tillotson University is the first institution of higher learning in Austin.