Dilworth signs to play basketball
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Shannon High School senior guard, Jay Dilworth, has been offered a scholarship to play basketball for the Rams at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.
Dilworth has attributed his basketball success to his basketball skills training from mentor, Stanley Jefferson, from Memphis.
Huston–Tillotson University is a private historically black university in Austin.
The school is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the United Negro College Fund.
“We are excited Dilworth is joining our team and University,” said Huston-Tillotson University head coach, Thomas C. Henderson. “He is not only a good student-athlete, but he is a good kid as well. We are looking forward to Dilworth coming in, working hard, and contributing to the success of our program.”
HTU awards four-year degrees in business, education, the humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, science and technology.
The University also offers alternative teacher certification and academic programs for undergraduates interested in pursuing post-graduate degrees in Law and Medicine. Established in 1875, Huston-Tillotson University is the first institution of higher learning in Austin.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- HUES names Students of the Week February 21, 2017
- A Day Without Immigrants felt in Vardaman February 25, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Hard work, right living equals singing, dancing February 25, 2017
- MDWFP crappie regulation being enforced February 25, 2017
- Lady Hilltoppers ready for more February 25, 2017
- Lady Wildcats full of youth February 28, 2017
- Okolona forced into consolidation February 28, 2017
- Dilworth signs to play basketball February 28, 2017
- Houlka eager to break through in Class 1A February 28, 2017
- Health Science teaches care February 28, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago