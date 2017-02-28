Health Science teaches care

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Health Science students are introduced to health care principles and practices utilized in infection control, emergency care, first aid, and the care of a hospitalized patient.

Refinement of health care skills is accomplished through observation of patient care in hospitals and clinics at Trace Regional Hospital, in Houston. There students are under the supervision of a licensed health care professional who specializes in specific health care fields.

Ethics and professionalism are stressed to the students going to the hospital.