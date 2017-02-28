Houlka eager to break through in Class 1A
By Blake Morgan
Daily Journal
HOULKA – Houlka, a state semifinalist last season, hopes it’s primed for a run this year to the championship game of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament.
The Wildcats (25-4) defeated Biggersville 106-95 in a non-overtime, second-round game Saturday at home. They’ll play Piney Woods (20-1) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Jackson State.
“We’re a little bit faster and have a little better shooting,” Houlka head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said. “We’re also better on defense.”
Houlka’s season got off to a rocky start with two losses to begin the year. McDonald prides himself on not turning down any opponents wanting to play Houlka, so when 4A teams Itawamba AHS and Pontotoc wanted schedule games to start the season, the veteran coach was on board.
“We don’t shy away from anyone,” he said. “If you want to play us and we have an open date, we’ll play you.”
The hope is the play against tougher competition has prepared the Wildcats for the postseason. Going toe-to-toe with the bigger schools helped out Houlka in its win against Biggersville.
“Both teams were running as soon as they touched the ball,” McDonald said. “It was a great shooting exposition. Madarius Hobson put us on his back and carried us.”
Hobson has numbers
Hobson scored 49 points for the Wildcats on only 23 shots and added 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The 6-foot-2 junior averages nearly a double-double with 24 points per game and 9.4 rebounds and will likely play a large role in Houlka advancing.
Piney Woods plays with three players 6-3 and taller, including 6-9 Demarcus Tornes, while Houlka does not have a player taller than 6-2.
Houlka’s plan will be to try and use the speed advantage to run Piney Woods’ size off the floor.
“We are going to play our way,” McDonald said. “We are going to run with it.”
