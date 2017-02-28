Lady Wildcats full of youth
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOULKA – Having a young team is not a bad things, but it does put a lot on inexperienced shoulders.
The Houlka Lady Wildcats are packed with young talent that will get a lot of playing time on the diamond this spring.
“I’ve got about 20 girls this year and a lot of them are still playing basketball,” said Houlka softball coach Viki Homan. “I’ve got three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and the rest are youngsters.”
Homan said many got games under the belt last year, but she will rely on her veterans to guide the rookies early in the season.
“Makayla Buggs, Asia Vance and Miranda Moss are my seniors and all my juniors played a lot last year,” said Homan. “I’m loaded with young players.”
Homan said the Wildcats will be young on the mound, but she is pleased with the battery.
“I’ve got girls who pitched a lot of JV ball and in relief,” said Homan. “We’ll see who is ready when the season starts.”
Hitting should not be a problem and Homan said her Wildcats have good eyes and hands. Again youth and choosing your pitches at the plate will be the key.
“We play a lot of JV ball and that helps you when you have a season like this,” said Homan. “We’ve got girls who can hit, pitch and catch the ball. We’ve just got to put it all together.”
The Lady Wildcats play in a tough district and Smithville, Hamilton and Vardaman are expected to be contenders.
“I think once we get everyone playing their part and have a few games behind us, we should do well,” said Homan. “Were rebuilding our softball field and hope it will be ready later this season.
“Houlka fans come out and watch our girls and we have a lot of fun with this game,” said Homan. “We’re looking forward to the season.”
