By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – They have won 28 straight basketball games and must win three more to be State Champions.

The Okolona Chieftains have won 28 games since they lost the season opener to Tupelo on Nov. 5, 2016 and were not about to let the Ingomar Rebels tarnish that streak as the powered past 69-55 Saturday night in Okolona.

“Every team from here on out has earned a chance to be here,” said Okolona basketball coach Arteria Clifton. “I’ve told our guys the past is past. We have to keep playing hard and winning hard games.”

The victory over Ingomar didn’t come easy.

The Rebels started hot and took a brief lead in the first quarter shooting the 3-point shot early and using that for the remained of the game.

“Everybody finds it hard to go inside on us,” said Clifton. “They hit some three pointers in the first half and then some more in the third.”

Okolona held a slim 15-12 advantage after one.

The Chieftains got hot just before the half with a 10-points run and stood 40-26 at intermission.

Then Ingomar went on a tear in the third and scored four 3-pointers and cut the lead to 45-44 with two minutes to go in the third. Okolona’s Ladarrius Spears blocked a shot and Cam Smith and Jaylon Bailey sunk shots to make it 49-44 at the end of three.

Then Okolona got hot and went on several small runs of three and four points to open the game up.

“We didn’t shoot well early,” said Clifton. “We like to get in control and stay in control. Our offense didn’t execute well most of the game”

Spears dominated the area under the rim and scored repeated offensive rebounds with a simple tip of his hand. Smith and company handled the outside work.

“We got some turnovers late,” said Clifton. “We’ve got good hands and feet, too. We’ve got to use them from here on out.

Clifton said he is pleased with the level the Chieftains can play at.

“I’ve reminded them, one bad game and you go home,” said Clifton. “We’ve got a very talented bunch and when they play hard and play smart, we’re tough to beat.”

Okolona was led in scoring by Ladarrius Spears with 21, Cam Smith added 14 and Jacorrius Stanfield had 12 points.

Kelton Hall led Ingomar with 23 points.

Okolona will play Bay Springs at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackson State University in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA 2A Playoffs.

A win there sends the Chieftains on to play the winner of the Baldwyn/St. Joseph Catholic game on Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum. The MHSAA 2A Championship Game will be played at 3 p.m. Friday March 10 at the Coliseum.

Mississippi 2A Basketball Top 10

* Denotes district data.