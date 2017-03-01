BANG! Houlka wins shootout

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The game saw 201-points scored as the Houlka Wildcats defeated the Biggersville Lions, 106-95 in the proverbial basketball shootout.

The Wildcats took their home floor Saturday night with the winner heading to Jackson for a chance at a state championship.

In the first quarter, the scoring got off to a hot start for the Wildcats. Smoody Turner was on fire in the first as he poured in 11 points to lead the Wildcats. On the other side, the Lions showed explosive offense of their own to keep the game close. After the first, Houlka led 21-16.

In the second quarter, the two teams showed off their offensive skills as both teams began to find their groove. Madarius Hobson, who played well all night, started to carry the Wildcats offensively in the second as foul trouble struck the Wildcats. And Hobson had help as Dashun Berry played his best game of the season.

Biggersvile pulled within one point as the second quarter drew to a close, but it was a three pointer by Justin Long that stretched the lead back out and helped the Wildcats hold a 43-38 lead at the half.

In the third, the crowds on both sides were getting anxious as they tried to will their team to victory. And with a large crowd supporting them, the Lions came out of the locker room playing hard. They immediately cut into the Wildcats’ lead.

But it was Hobson and Berry along with Keshun Buchanan, who found his stroke in the third, that led the Wildcats through the early second half onslaught by the Lions.

With these three holding the Wildcats steady offensively, Houlka was able to hold desperately to a slim 66-63 after the third quarter.

In the final quarter, everything was up for grabs.

With the Wildcats holding to a slim lead, the game could have gone either way. The final minutes began to get more difficult for the Wildcats as two starters, Smoody Turner and Justin Long both fouled out with four minutes to go.

Faced with adversity, the Wildcats needed players to step up in order to get the win. And when the Wildcats needed it the most, Hobson and Berry answered the call.

The Houlka duo made shot after shot, key free throw after free throw and play after play. The Wildcats behind Hobson and Berry built a 10 point lead with a minute to go, and to close it out they needed to make free throws. And again, it was Berry and Hobson who stepped to the foul line, knocked down the free throws and sealed the 106-95 win for the Wildcats.

The victory sends Houlka to Jackson for the second time in as many years.

After the game, Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. He said he was so proud of his team, but he added that after a game like that “neither team deserved to go home.”

McDonald said the Wildcats fought through adversity and he was proud of Hobson and Berry for how they stepped up and led.

With this possibly being McDonald’s final season, one would think getting back to Jackson for a chance at state would be a big goal for him, but he said he’s more proud for his team than himself.

“Being able to go back to Jackson means everything, to me, for the kids,” McDonald said. “They deserve everything that happens to them from here on out. They’ve earned it. They’ve worked hard.”

McDonald added going to Jackson will allow his talented team to get more exposure to help themselves in the future, but more importantly he believes that his team has a chance to win it all.

“We’ve got a lot of things going for us,” McDonald said. “We just got to go down there and take care of business.”

Hobson led the way for the Wildcats offensively as he finished with 49 points on the night and Berry scored 30 points as well. Turner, in limited action because of foul trouble, chipped in 11 points.

The Wildcats will now travel to Jackson and take on Piney Woods on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Jackson State University.

Houlka 69,

Hickory Flat 43

HOULKA – Fresh off a district title, the Wildcats started slow but kick it into high gear in the second half and put away the Hickory Flat, 69-43, Tuesday, Feb. 21.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats struggled to make shots and allowed the Rebels to take the lead early on. But the Wildcats took the lead late in the quarter as big man Justin Long stepped out and showed some range by knocking down a three that gave the Wildcats a 12-10 lead after one.

Long drilled another three to start the second and send the Wildcats on a 11-0 run. With this run, the Wildcats held a large advantage throughout the second quarter as guards Smoody Turner and Keshun Buchanan began taking over offensively to lead Houlka.

The Wildcats held a 35-21 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats held the Rebels to seven points in the entire quarter, while on the offensive end, the Wildcats continued to roll and increase their lead.

The Wildcats would lead by 23 after the third quarter.

The fourth saw the Wildcats continue to play well and close out the Rebels, while allowing some younger players to get some playing time as they closed out the game.

After the win, Houlka head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said that his team didn’t shoot well at all in the game, but it was his team’s defense in the second quarter that locked Hickory Flat down and allowed the Wildcats to extend the lead.

The Wildcats were led in scoring on the night by Smoody Turner who finished with 18 points, and Keshun Buchanan finished with 16 points. Dashun Berry also chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Lady Wildcats 53,

Blue Mountain 51

In the girls game Monday, Feb. 20, the Lady Wildcats also moved one win away from Jackson as well with a 53-51 victory over Blue Mountain.

McDonald said while the Lady Wildcats trailed by 12 at halftime, they made a ferocious comeback in the second half.

McDonald also said Allaunah Tumblin and Navaeh Moore fouled out in the second half, but “the kids overcame.”

Jemeshia Bean hit a big three to give the Wildcats the lead, and Timoya Brownlee hit the shot that would close out the game and give the Wildcats the win.

Pine Grove 57

Lady Wildcats 20

PINE GROVE – Top ranked Pine Grove played well and the Houlka Lady Wildcats didn’t in a 57-20 loss Friday night.

The Lady Wildcats only scored four points in the first quarter as Pine Grove notched 17. Houlka came back in the second frame to score 11, but Pine Grove added 12 and carried a 29-15 lead into the halftime locker room.

Pine Grove came out hot in the third and scored 18 to put the game away.

The Lady Wildcats finished the season 13-13.