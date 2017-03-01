East Webster girls headed to Jackson
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
MABEN – Jennah Pate’s jump shot was the biggest of the night for East Webster, the bucket hitting nothing but net with 3.2 seconds left in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Pate’s basket gave the Lady Wolverines the edge over East Union (21-10) with a 45-43 final score, sending East Webster (24-7) to next’s weeks quarterfinals in Jackson.
“We wanted to us Pate and [Adriyana] Bell as decoys and it worked, except we fumbled the pass, but Pate picked it up and and hit the big bucket,” East Webster head coach Michael Seger said, “We were fortunate to win, we didn’t win because we played pretty, we won because we played hard.”
With the largest lead of the night just seven points, the two teams played a tight ball game high on fouls, turnovers, and walks. The Lady Urchins carried a small lead for most of the game, with East Webster cutting into a 35-28 advantage with an 11-2 run mid-fourth quarter.
Bell and Pate finished the night as the double-digit scoring leaders for East Webster with 21 and 14 points. Raelee Bell was the scoring leader for East Union with 17 points.
Baldwyn 74,
Calhoun City 72
BALDWYN – Baldwyn forward Felix Hayes had earned the trust of everyone on the team.
Saturday night Hayes proved why that trust was warranted, in a 74-72 victory over Calhoun City in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A state tournament.
Hayes made a layup with three seconds left in the game and then stole the inbounds pass to secure the victory.
The senior grabbed a rebound with the game tied at 72 and 14 seconds left and took the ball down the court, Baldwyn (27-4) head coach Grant Goolsby had two timeouts left, but elected to let his senior play it out.
“Coaching is overrated, you have to have players,” Goolsby said. “He made a heck of a play.”
Hayes drove to the basket and missed the shot but collected his own miss and scored the game-winner on the putback.
Hayes finished with 26 points, while C. J. McGaha had 20 and helped carry Baldwyn when the offense was faltering a bit in the first half. McGaha scored the majority of his points off floaters in the key and up and under moves.
One of Baldwyn’s strengths this season has been the Bearcats’ presence down low with Hayes and Calvin Harris, but the Wildcats were not thrown off by Baldwyn’s size.
Calhoun City (17-11) had success getting into the middle of the Baldwyn defense resulting in easy baskets around the rim.
The easy shots on the inside helped the outside for Ladavius Draine to shoot threes and midrange shots.
“That’s a tough kid,” Goolsby said. “There is a reason Draine is going to play at Southern Miss.”
Draine finished with 31 points.
Calhoun City held a 40-35 advantage at halftime.
Baldwyn advances to the state quarterfinals on March 2 in Jackson.
