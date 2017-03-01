Lady Toppers fall to No. 2 Commodores

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OXFORD – The Lady Toppers showed the state’s No. 2 girls basketball team a little Topper Pride Monday, in the first round of the 4A girls playoffs.

The Lafayette Lady Commodores were ahead by four at the end of the first quarter and quickly realized they had to do something different if they were going to get their third win over the Lady Toppers and move one step closer to a trip to Jackson.

The ladies from Lafayette started dropping their shots from three-point range against a stingy Houston defense and won the game, 52-26.

The Lady Toppers found it hard to get a basket most of the game and trailed 21-13 at the half. Lafayette made the adjustments at halftime and came out to score 21 points in the third to take control of the game.

“We had three turnovers in the second quarter that hurt and then they went to their 3-point shooters,” said Houston girls basketball coach Chris Pettit. “I thought we had a good first half and then they got us on the ropes in the second (half).”

The Lady Commodores hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half.

Houston held Lafayette’s top scorer Shaniyah Buford to just four points in the first half. She would end the game with 16.

Houston freshman Dee Dee Shephard, was held to three points in the first half and finished the game with only nine. Shephard also ended up in foul trouble in the third quarter.

Houston junior Juleah Jones had six points and juniors Janiya Patterson and Tee Robinson had four each. Sophomore Aquanna Brownlee had two points and junior Tra Echols had one.

Houston struggled to break the Commodores press in the second half. Turnovers again put the ball in Lafayette’s hands.

Lafayette defeated Houston 53-19 in the season opener and 59-20 in a second meeting just before Christmas. The Lady Toppers seemed to have something to prove in this game.

“This team got better as the season went along,” said Pettit. “We have used them (Lafayette) as a measuring stick all season.

“We had some good play and won some big games this season,” said Pettit, who finished his first year at Houston. “We look forward to summer ball and they’ll be better next year.”

Houston finished the season 15-14 and 7-6 in district. They were third in district behind Louisville and Leake Central but ahead of Kosiusko, Noxubee County and Caledonia.