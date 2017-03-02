By Blake Morgan

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – Piney Woods had all the size, but Houlka had Madarius Hobson, and that was the difference.

Houlka outran Piney Woods 82-73 behind Hobson’s 42 points and 19 rebounds Wednesday in the MHSAA 1A State Tournament quarterfinals.

“Madarius is just a coach’s dream, no doubt,” Houlka head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said. “What is so great is he’s as good a person as he is a player. He’s a joy to be around.”

Hobson did not get off to a hot start, scoring only seven points in the first half and asking out of the game due to fatigue.

“Something was wrong in the first half, his (blood) sugar must have dropped or something,” McDonald said. “There was something going on in the first half, we got him a candy bar and some Gatorade and he felt much better.”

The Wildcats were able to convert Piney Woods’ missed shots into quick transition baskets before the Tornadoes were able to set up a defense.

McDonald thought heading into the game his team’s speed would be the difference and his players could run Piney Woods’ size off the court.

“We beat them down the floor a bunch of times,” McDonald said.

Demarcus Tornes stands 6-foot-7 and T.J. Alexis 6-5 for Piney Woods against Houlka with only one player over 6-1. Tornes and Alexis finished with a combined 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Tyrek Chambers led the Tornadoes with 45 points.

Houlka (26-4) held a lead by as much as 18 by the middle of the third quarter, but Piney Woods had one more run left and closed the quarter on an 11-1 spurt.

Piney Woods (21-2) would cut the deficit to five points in the fourth before Hobson took the quarter over. Hobson scored 22 of his 42 in the fourth quarter.

“My post moves were helping me,” Hobson said. “I normally get double-teamed or triple-teamed, but they just played man so I stayed in the post.”

Houlka led 37-25 at halftime.

Houlka advances to the semifinals to face defending 1A champion Ashland on Monday at 5:30 p.m.