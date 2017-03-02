County seeks jail cost solutions

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – The state’s decision to cut the number of inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility has dropped a major expense in the lap of Chickasaw County.

Supervisors met last week with Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers and Warden Brand Huffman to figure out ways to handle a projected shortfall that is not in this year’s budget.

“We built those barracks for state inmates with the understanding the state would help us keep it full,” said Dist. 4 Supervisor Jerry Hall. “Now they have cut that revenue and we’ve still got those buildings to pay for.”

County budget concerns were sparked by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) cutting the number of inmates at CCRCF last spring. The county is paid a state contract rate of $29.74 per day per inmate.

The state’s agreement with CCRCF was to keep the facility at 80-percent capacity and that initial number was estimated to be about 350 inmates. But the state also points out their contract with the county only requires MDOC to place 240 inmates in the Chickasaw facility. The county is only paid $20 for any inmate over the 240 number.

The numbers game started when Marshall Fisher was named head of MDOC and he began keeping inmates in Parchman Penitentary rather than dole them out to regional jails as was the earlier process.

Both Sheriff Meyers and Warden Huffman said they did not see the state sending more inmates to them any time soon.

“So we can’t do it with 240 inmates,” said Board President and Dist. 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks. “And so it looks like we are going to be way short this year.”

Hall pointed out this move by the Mississippi Department of Corrections last year has many regional correctional facilities around the state looking for ways to fill the gap.

County Administrator Norman Griffin said the problem is the county was funding its jail with revenue generated by the CCRCF in 2013 and 2014 when it was full. He said he has been working to separate jail and regional expenses and revenue to get hard numbers.

“We get $2.6 million from the state for 240 inmates and with a debt service of $970,000 on our note and a cost of $1.635 million to operate the Regional, we can’t do that,” said Norman. “Then we have the expense of operating the county jail.”

Meyers pointed out the business plan called for combining the jail and regional and using facilities, personnel and services to run both.

“A jail is always a huge expense for any county,” Meyers said. “Where we were getting help with that, well, now we’re not.”

Huffman said cutting expenses at a jail has a tipping point.

“We have not been in the news with problems with our facility,” said Huffman. “We’ve cut expenses everywhere we could, but at some point it becomes dangerous for our people, the inmates and the county.”

District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard suggested looking at refinancing the notes that built both the jail and the regional.

“I know we refinanced the regional about two years ago, and if it only saves us $50,000, that’s a start,” said Blissard. “I don’t see this problem going away and we need to get this under control.”

The county did not raise taxes this year and did not discuss that at last week’s meeting.

The board also met with Lynn Norris, of Government Consultants, Inc., about possible options. Government Consultants handles strategic financing solutions such as general obligation bonds and funding packages for capital projects such as buildings, roads and bridges.

“Right now I don’t think we have what we need to make the right decision,” said Brooks. “We need more options.”

The county recessed until its March 6 meeting in Houston.