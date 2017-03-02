County seeks jail cost solutions
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – The state’s decision to cut the number of inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility has dropped a major expense in the lap of Chickasaw County.
Supervisors met last week with Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers and Warden Brand Huffman to figure out ways to handle a projected shortfall that is not in this year’s budget.
“We built those barracks for state inmates with the understanding the state would help us keep it full,” said Dist. 4 Supervisor Jerry Hall. “Now they have cut that revenue and we’ve still got those buildings to pay for.”
County budget concerns were sparked by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) cutting the number of inmates at CCRCF last spring. The county is paid a state contract rate of $29.74 per day per inmate.
The state’s agreement with CCRCF was to keep the facility at 80-percent capacity and that initial number was estimated to be about 350 inmates. But the state also points out their contract with the county only requires MDOC to place 240 inmates in the Chickasaw facility. The county is only paid $20 for any inmate over the 240 number.
The numbers game started when Marshall Fisher was named head of MDOC and he began keeping inmates in Parchman Penitentary rather than dole them out to regional jails as was the earlier process.
Both Sheriff Meyers and Warden Huffman said they did not see the state sending more inmates to them any time soon.
“So we can’t do it with 240 inmates,” said Board President and Dist. 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks. “And so it looks like we are going to be way short this year.”
Hall pointed out this move by the Mississippi Department of Corrections last year has many regional correctional facilities around the state looking for ways to fill the gap.
County Administrator Norman Griffin said the problem is the county was funding its jail with revenue generated by the CCRCF in 2013 and 2014 when it was full. He said he has been working to separate jail and regional expenses and revenue to get hard numbers.
“We get $2.6 million from the state for 240 inmates and with a debt service of $970,000 on our note and a cost of $1.635 million to operate the Regional, we can’t do that,” said Norman. “Then we have the expense of operating the county jail.”
Meyers pointed out the business plan called for combining the jail and regional and using facilities, personnel and services to run both.
“A jail is always a huge expense for any county,” Meyers said. “Where we were getting help with that, well, now we’re not.”
Huffman said cutting expenses at a jail has a tipping point.
“We have not been in the news with problems with our facility,” said Huffman. “We’ve cut expenses everywhere we could, but at some point it becomes dangerous for our people, the inmates and the county.”
District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard suggested looking at refinancing the notes that built both the jail and the regional.
“I know we refinanced the regional about two years ago, and if it only saves us $50,000, that’s a start,” said Blissard. “I don’t see this problem going away and we need to get this under control.”
The county did not raise taxes this year and did not discuss that at last week’s meeting.
The board also met with Lynn Norris, of Government Consultants, Inc., about possible options. Government Consultants handles strategic financing solutions such as general obligation bonds and funding packages for capital projects such as buildings, roads and bridges.
“Right now I don’t think we have what we need to make the right decision,” said Brooks. “We need more options.”
The county recessed until its March 6 meeting in Houston.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Correctional Facility revenue reviewed February 23, 2017
- Health Science teaches care February 28, 2017
- Houlka eager to break through in Class 1A February 28, 2017
- Dilworth signs to play basketball February 28, 2017
- Okolona forced into consolidation February 28, 2017
- Smith notches two preseason awards March 2, 2017
- Parents reminded that school attendance is mandatory March 2, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Everybody is for progress. . . March 2, 2017
- County seeks jail cost solutions March 2, 2017
- March 2, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago