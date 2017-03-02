EDITORIAL: Truancy

There is a simple story on Page 3A that we want you to read.

It’s a quick story reminding parents that school attendance is mandatory and that truancy is a big problem in Chickasaw County. We’ve run similar stories in your Chickasaw Journal only to see it fall on deaf ears and uncaring eyes.

Nothing has changed. Truancy is still a big problem for our schools, our parents and our kids.

Nothing has changed. The law still demands students attend schools and allows penalties for judges and youth court prosecutors who want to push it.

And we will sadly say it again a third time, nothing has changed.

Houston Superintendent Tony Cook stood in front of the Houston Exchange Club last week and asked, “Who is accountable for kids who won’t got to school?”

Can parents be fined and even put in jail if they don’t make sure their kids go to schools? Yes.

Can police make it policy to pickup kids they see walking our streets during school hours? Yes.

Can city and youth court judges make examples of the worst offenders and issue a few fines and lock some folks up. Yes!

Cook said the Houston School District is held accountable by the state for kids who drop out of school and a key indicator of a potential dropout is truancy. Kids can’t learn if they are not in school.

“I’m held accountable if kids dropout,” said Cook. “Our school district is held accountable with poor ratings and that makes our community look bad.”

And this is not just a Houston problem. Okolona Superintendent Dexter Green is on record saying Okolona had a problem with elementary students not coming to school and got after it. Houlka Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums said being a smaller school district, truancy hits Average Daily Attendance and has hurt their test scores, too.

The Chickasaw Journal is urging our city and youth court judges to hold students accountable for their actions. We urge them to fine and lock up parents who won’t be accountable for the actions of their children. We want to urge police to pick up truants and get the word out skipping school will not be tolerated.

And we want to point out city elections are this spring. We also hope voters will hold current city officials accountable for letting this go on too, long.

-30-