EDITORIAL: Truancy
There is a simple story on Page 3A that we want you to read.
It’s a quick story reminding parents that school attendance is mandatory and that truancy is a big problem in Chickasaw County. We’ve run similar stories in your Chickasaw Journal only to see it fall on deaf ears and uncaring eyes.
Nothing has changed. Truancy is still a big problem for our schools, our parents and our kids.
Nothing has changed. The law still demands students attend schools and allows penalties for judges and youth court prosecutors who want to push it.
And we will sadly say it again a third time, nothing has changed.
Houston Superintendent Tony Cook stood in front of the Houston Exchange Club last week and asked, “Who is accountable for kids who won’t got to school?”
Can parents be fined and even put in jail if they don’t make sure their kids go to schools? Yes.
Can police make it policy to pickup kids they see walking our streets during school hours? Yes.
Can city and youth court judges make examples of the worst offenders and issue a few fines and lock some folks up. Yes!
Cook said the Houston School District is held accountable by the state for kids who drop out of school and a key indicator of a potential dropout is truancy. Kids can’t learn if they are not in school.
“I’m held accountable if kids dropout,” said Cook. “Our school district is held accountable with poor ratings and that makes our community look bad.”
And this is not just a Houston problem. Okolona Superintendent Dexter Green is on record saying Okolona had a problem with elementary students not coming to school and got after it. Houlka Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums said being a smaller school district, truancy hits Average Daily Attendance and has hurt their test scores, too.
The Chickasaw Journal is urging our city and youth court judges to hold students accountable for their actions. We urge them to fine and lock up parents who won’t be accountable for the actions of their children. We want to urge police to pick up truants and get the word out skipping school will not be tolerated.
And we want to point out city elections are this spring. We also hope voters will hold current city officials accountable for letting this go on too, long.
-30-
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Correctional Facility revenue reviewed February 23, 2017
- Health Science teaches care February 28, 2017
- Houlka eager to break through in Class 1A February 28, 2017
- Dilworth signs to play basketball February 28, 2017
- Okolona forced into consolidation February 28, 2017
- Smith notches two preseason awards March 2, 2017
- Parents reminded that school attendance is mandatory March 2, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Everybody is for progress. . . March 2, 2017
- County seeks jail cost solutions March 2, 2017
- March 2, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago