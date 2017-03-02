FLOYD INGRAM: Everybody is for progress. . .

In January I wrote a column urging people to run for political office in the city of Houston, Okolona, Houlka and even Woodland this spring.

Well, the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 3.

And I do hope those who are still pondering a race for public office will realize if you haven’t made up your mind by now, you will probably only slow things down as a decision-maker.

The first day to file for political office this year was January 2. Some of the old-faithful were the first to qualify and we have gladly run the names of your leaders for free in your Chickasaw Journal.

Again, many will wait until the last minute to formally announce.

I firmly believe the Number One problem most communities have is getting good people to run for political office.

Tough Job

I was talking to an elected official who is not running for office this year recently and he said people are quick to complain, but slow to roll up their sleeves and do something about the problems we face.

He urged those brilliant coffee drinkers, FaceBook geniuses and long-tongued loafers to step up and run for public office. Well, he didn’t say it quite like that, but my translation is probably closer to the truth.

Okolona has a number of people running for Mayor and City Council. Houlka is unique in they elect the top five. Woodland doesn’t have the population base and the same folk run year after year.

But Houston should be different. We’ve got such potential and if leaders would just step up and use the power of this city, we could be so much more.

The Tanglefoot Trail has been here for four years. We have a beautiful town square. We’ve got people who want to work and many who want a better job.

Let’s put some people in power and then support them when they lead.

We need leaders who will push for jobs. We need leaders who will push economic development. We need leaders who will do the tough jobs of moving this town forward.

I will be the first to say having you face in public gives everyone a target. Mine’s in the middle of this page.

Progress and change

You know the quote: “Everybody is for progress, but nobody wants to change.”

It means people are thrilled by progress, but old habits are hard to break and no one wants to step out of their comfort zone. I love news, but I also believe keeping our world in some kind of order is not a bad thing.

We are creatures of habit and most people in most small towns don’t like change. Many live here because of that – and again that’s not necessarily bad.

Conservatives, almost by definition, are happy with the status quo. They don’t like those who rock the boat and push new ideas and programs – even if it is good change

And Houston is a conservative, small town.

Change and constant are two sides of the same coin, one we are rarely taught to see as whole. We need people who want change for the better and we need people who want the good things to continue.

And we need to get those kind of people to run for office.

We understand deadlines in the newspaper business.

The deadline for the next four years in Houston, Houlka, Okolona and Woodland is Friday.

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. Call him at 456-3771 and explain what you want to keep and what you want to change.