Let’s keep it clean!

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – There are some trashy folks in Chickasaw County and they need to clean up their act.

The county spent two days earlier this month cleaning up an illegal dump, only to find out someone had gone back in last week and dumped there again.

“We cleaned it up and put up yellow tape and even a sign saying you can’t dump here,” said County Solid Waste officer Howard Woodard. “Someone came back in and dumped tires, fenders, wire and trash there.”

Woodward pointed to the sign that says illegal dumping can result in a $50,000 fine and up to five years in jail.

“Someone knows who did this and it needs to stop,” he explained. “We can’t keep coming out here and cleaning it up.”

And he added it is a problem all over the county.

“What really bothers me is this is less than two miles from the landfill,” said Woodard. “They would have taken everything but the tires there. And the county has set up a spot at Van Vleet where you can take your old tires.”

He estimated it would take county inmates about two days to clean up the site, again. He said this was time that could be spent cleaning up other spots.

“Someone is probably smiling, thinking they got away with this – and they probably did this time,” he said. “What they don’t realize is this costs the county money to clean up and that hurts all taxpayers.”

Woodard urged anyone with information about this illegal dumping incident – or dumping anywhere in Chickasaw County – to contact the sheriff’s department at 456-2339.

“I also urge people to call 456-2513 and ask for me if they have questions or want to know where to dump things,” said Woodard. “We have a place to dump just about everything and they just need to use it.”

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says illegal dumping has a significant impact on economic development and costs the state millions every year.

The illegal dumping of paint, chemicals, antifreeze and batteries can pollute groundwater, kill wildlife and is a real danger to young people and the elderly living nearby.

“People don’t have to do this,” said Woodward, “and people in Chickasaw County shouldn’t have to look at this.”