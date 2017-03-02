Smith notches two preseason awards
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Tanner Smith was named by Collegiate Baseball News as high school preseason All Americans Jan. 30.
Smith was also named to the American Family/USA Today ALL-USA Preseason team Feb. 23.
The Collegiate Baseball News list picks players based on athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and they are traditionally among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters. They were nominated for the honor by their high school coach.
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by Jim Halley of USA TODAY Sports, is based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.
There are 455,000 high school players vying for these awards each year.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, senior, right-handed pitcher was a key factor in the Houston Hilltoppers 2016 4A Championship last year and will be a force to be reckoned with this spring.
In 2016 Smith was 11-0 on the mound, struck out 96 and had a 0.89 ERA. He also had a .228 batting average, on-base percentage of .323 with 13 hits, seven RBI and scored 19 runs.
Tanner is the son David and Kathy Smith and grandson of Jimmy and Betty Smith.
Smith has played travel ball all over the country in the past 4 to 6 years and has made many friends and contacts from other states.
McQuary closes against Indiana.
STARKVILLE – If hitting is contagious, the Mississippi State baseball team may be feeling an epidemic.
MSU pounded out 29 hits to defeat Marist 12-4 and Indiana State 9-1 in a pair of baseball games played Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs (6-2) have now scored eight or more runs in seven straight games.
Ryan Gridley led the offensive attack with four hits in each win.
Sophomore right-hander Peyton Plumlee (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out five in eight innings of work against Indiana State. Denver McQuary, threw the ninth inning for the Bulldogs.
McQuary, of Houston, faced four Indiana batters and gave up one hit and one earned run. He walked none and threw 24 pitches.
McQuary has now appeared in two games in relief and pitched two full innings. He pitched against Western Illinois on Feb. 19, striking out two, allowed one hit and threw 14 pitches.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Correctional Facility revenue reviewed February 23, 2017
- Health Science teaches care February 28, 2017
- Houlka eager to break through in Class 1A February 28, 2017
- Dilworth signs to play basketball February 28, 2017
- Okolona forced into consolidation February 28, 2017
- Smith notches two preseason awards March 2, 2017
- Parents reminded that school attendance is mandatory March 2, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Everybody is for progress. . . March 2, 2017
- County seeks jail cost solutions March 2, 2017
- March 2, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago