Smith notches two preseason awards

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Tanner Smith was named by Collegiate Baseball News as high school preseason All Americans Jan. 30.

Smith was also named to the American Family/USA Today ALL-USA Preseason team Feb. 23.

The Collegiate Baseball News list picks players based on athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and they are traditionally among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters. They were nominated for the honor by their high school coach.

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by Jim Halley of USA TODAY Sports, is based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.

There are 455,000 high school players vying for these awards each year.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, senior, right-handed pitcher was a key factor in the Houston Hilltoppers 2016 4A Championship last year and will be a force to be reckoned with this spring.

In 2016 Smith was 11-0 on the mound, struck out 96 and had a 0.89 ERA. He also had a .228 batting average, on-base percentage of .323 with 13 hits, seven RBI and scored 19 runs.

Tanner is the son David and Kathy Smith and grandson of Jimmy and Betty Smith.

Smith has played travel ball all over the country in the past 4 to 6 years and has made many friends and contacts from other states.

McQuary closes against Indiana.

STARKVILLE – If hitting is contagious, the Mississippi State baseball team may be feeling an epidemic.

MSU pounded out 29 hits to defeat Marist 12-4 and Indiana State 9-1 in a pair of baseball games played Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs (6-2) have now scored eight or more runs in seven straight games.

Ryan Gridley led the offensive attack with four hits in each win.

Sophomore right-hander Peyton Plumlee (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out five in eight innings of work against Indiana State. Denver McQuary, threw the ninth inning for the Bulldogs.

McQuary, of Houston, faced four Indiana batters and gave up one hit and one earned run. He walked none and threw 24 pitches.

McQuary has now appeared in two games in relief and pitched two full innings. He pitched against Western Illinois on Feb. 19, striking out two, allowed one hit and threw 14 pitches.