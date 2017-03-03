Chieftains score 101 in rout of Bay Springs

By Blake Morgan

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Okolona Chieftains had not scored more than 100 points once in the regular season; the Chieftains have now hit the century mark twice in the playoffs.

Okolona showed little mercy in the 101-54 win over Bay Springs on Thursday in the MHSAA 2A State Tournament quarterfinals.

“It’s a lot of self-motivation,” Okolona head coach Arteria Clifton said. “That’s something they like to do. I’m not big on trying to get to 100 points, but they like to do that.”

Bay Springs (19-9) struggled with the Okolona full-court press all game. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 32 times and had a lot of trouble even getting the ball past midcourt at times.

Okolona allowed Bay Springs to take a total of 50 shots, and the Bulldogs shot 38 percent from the field for the game.

Okolona (29-1) attempted 72, with a lot coming near the rim and in transition to help the Chieftains make 57 percent of their shots.

“All we want to do is to try and force turnovers and play transition basketball,” Clifton said. “We like to play fast and convert on turnovers.”

Ladarius Spears has been the leading force behind the Chieftains this season and finished with 14 points and six rebounds, but he struggled with foul trouble against Bay Springs. Spears was benched for large portions of the second and third quarters because he had too many fouls.

Okolona did not miss a beat, though, actually extending the lead in the third quarter with Spears on the bench.

“It’s been that way all year if Spears has to sit,” Clifton said. “I’ve got confidence in all 15 guys. We practice with all 15 guys, so all of them are ready to play.”

Okolona’s Jacourris Stanfield led all scorers with 20 points, while Kevin Grimes led Bay Springs with 15.

Okolona held a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Okolona will advance to the semifinals to face Coahoma County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.