Houston woman one of two killed in separate Pontotoc wrecks
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Two people were killed in separate wrecks in Pontotoc County on Thursday morning.
At about 6:40 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of US Highway 278 and MS Highway 345 (Cherry Creek Road). It appeared that Judy G. Conaway, 66, of Ecru, pulled into the path of a westbound motorcycle driven by Donald S. Moody, 29, of Ecru.
Moody died at the scene from his injuries. Conaway was not injured.
At about the same time, troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on MS Highway 15, south of MS Highway 41, near Algoma. It appeared Teresa Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, was traveling north on Highway 15 and tried to avoid stopped traffic when she lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe.
Her vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Gonzalez was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene.
While troopers were investigating this wreck, there were two other minor traffic accidents near the crash scene due to traffic congestion. No injuries were reported in those crashes.
Gonzalez is the third unbuckled fatality of the seven fatal crashes that have been reported in the Troop F district this year. Last year, Troop F investigated 35 fatal crashes involving 15 where the victims were not buckled.
