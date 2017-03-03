Saturation operation in Monroe County nets dozens of arrests

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Multiple agencies converged on Aberdeen, Amory and parts of Monroe County Thursday in a tour de force to send a strong message to violators.

“It sent the message that there are eyes watching. They’ll have to move to another county or another state because we’re not going to tolerate drugs here,” said Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell. “We’re making our county the safest it can possibly be by strong law enforcement.”

Cantrell estimated more than 70 arrests were made with charges ranging from DUI to felony drug cases.

Roadblocks were set up close to 4 p.m. at entrances to Aberdeen, and officers canvased side streets making traffic stops. There were also numerous warrants served. The operation, assisted by a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics helicopter, later moved to Amory.

“It was definitely a positive thing. We were glad to see help with the local agencies, and I think we need more of it. It was definitely a help to Aberdeen – the more the merrier,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.

As part of the saturation operation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department and MBN were joined with the Amory Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Alcohol Beverage Control.

The following people were arrested as reported by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department:

• John Anderson, 55 — MV Driver’s License- suspended, MV- No Insurance

• Rome Bernard Barnes, 47 — Possession of controlled substance with intent

• Christopher M. Boggan, 26 — No Driver’s License, No proof of insurance

• Jamillah Bush, 29 — No Insurance- No Driver’s License- suspended

• Earshin Childs – No Driver’s License

• Sherita Clay, 38 — Driver’s License Suspended

• Christopher Cherry, 25 — Driver’s License Suspended

• Skyler Conwill, 24 – Forgery

• Michael Cooper, 46, — MBN

• Carl Dobbs, 20, — No Driver’s License, Speeding –MBN

• Ronnie Doss, – No Driver’s License

• Shakela Edwards, 25 — No Driver’s License

• David Foster, 22 — No Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Jeremy Foster, 25 — No Insurance, No Driver’s License

• Carl Gaines, 55 — No Insurance, No Driver’s License

• Jacquez D. Garth, 24 — No Driver’s License

• Elizabeth Gasper, 36 — Possession of Meth

• Libberato Haro, 57 — DUI

• Robert Hill — No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield.

• Hugh T Jennings — No Insurance Illegal Possession

• Christopher Johnson — No Driver’s License

• Daniel Jones — Possession of Meth

• Alponzo Jones — No Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Amber Leech — No Driver’s License

• Concepcion Lopez — No Driver’s License

• Corey Marshall — No Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Gregory Maxy — Violation of Probation

• Donnell Moore — No Insurance, No Driver’s License

• Roger Morris — No Driver’s License, Driver’s License suspended

• Christopher Pargo — No Driver’s License

• Matthew Phillips — Drug Paraphernalia

• Jordon, Pickle — Expired Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Lewis Prestage — No Driver’s License

• Jeffery Richman, 49 — Possession of MJ

• Okelvia Real — No Driver’s License

• Darrell Smith — DUI, No Driver’s License

• Henry Smith — No Insurance, No Driver’s License

• Joni Smith — No Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Rufus Steward — Suspended Driver’s License

• Shay Underwood — Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Crystal Usery — MBN

• Phillip Vann – No Driver’s License

• David Young — Possession of Meth

• Anthony Welch — No Driver’s License

• Quentin Williams — No Driver’s License, No Insurance

• Lesheene Walker — No Insurance, No Driver’s License

• Lofaye Walker — No Driver’s License

• Jamarcus Wallace — Possession of MJ , No Insurance

• Shareniece Ware — Possession less than 1 oz. – Expired tag- No Dl

• Montreal Woffard, 31 – No Insurance, No Driver’s License