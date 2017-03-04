HUES names Students of the Week
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Joshua Parker
McFarland- Janiya Walker
Moss- Brand Garner
Newell- Braxton Gonzalez
Rimmer- Jacey Malone
Tabb- Lazavion Davidson
Upshaw- Edgar Heair
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Shadijah Starks
Harrell- Jermaine Griffin
Kimbrough- Dora Murillo
Kirby- Gavin Smith
Moore- Ajani Virges
Wright- Courtney Young
Fifth Grade
Carr- Jeremiah Wilson
Chandler- Calleia Davis
Collums- Case Booth
Cruse- Qudarrius Conway
Heair- Nevaeh Brinker
Hollingsworth-Tyler Brand
Rish- Ramiyah Buchanan
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Jacob Brassfield
McFarland- Jakhiya Catledge
Moss- C.J. Hall
Newell- Mikey Cross
Rimmer- Landon Malone
Tabb- Kania Eacholes
Upshaw- Azaria Key
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Katelyn Collins
Harrell- Jose Vazquez
Kimbrough- Damarion Wofford
Kirby- Brandi Unruh
Moore- Miracle Morgan
Wright- Bryanna Ward
Fifth Grade
Carr- Jeremy Cooper
Chandler- Jania Russell
Collums- Kaileigh Townsend
Cruse- Jamal Pulliam
Heair- Jon Hodge Murphree
Hollingsworth-John Robert Brassfield
Rish- Tyshawn Vance
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Anahi Gonzalez
McFarland- Breonna Randle
Moss- Bronwyn Harrell
Newell- Shajuantis Bingham
Rimmer- E.J. Montoya
Tabb- Arch Davidson
Upshaw- Kingston Bynum
Fourth Grade
Atkins- none
Harrell- Kimberly Hernandez
Kimbrough- Morgan Johnson
Kirby- Jose Varela
Moore- Diamond Evans
Wright- Levi McGee
Fifth Grade
Carr- Markerra WIlliams
Chandler- Jamil Wofford
Collums- Kylee Beth Martin
Cruse- Cooper Morphis
Heair- Jon Hodge Murphree
Hollingsworth- Blakely Gill
Rish- Zariyia Moore
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 12 through Feb. 24, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Trinity Willis
McFarland- Janiya Walker
Moss- Bronwyn Harrell
Newell- Corionna Thompson
Rimmer- none
Tabb- Kymora Ewing
Upshaw- Jordan Williams
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Langley Smith
Harrell- none
Kimbrough- Damarion Wofford
Kirby- Marquis Wofford
Moore- Taylor Mixon
Wright- Estrella Pachecano
Fifth Grade
Carr- Jonathan Williams
Chandler- R.J. Utz
Collums- Lara Hollingsworth
Cruse- Jonathan Childress
Heair- Corley Carter
Hollingsworth- Anqunek Gladney
Rish- A.J. Williams
-30-
