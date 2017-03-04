SONNY SCOTT: Newspapers never fail to stir curiosity

It’s 4:30 on a frosty February morning…I’m working in my “Man Cave,” five steps from the back door. I hear the dogs bark twice, and I know the paper has arrived.

I set my mug under the Keurig to start a new drip, and carefully make my way to the road. (When did care of falling enter my consciousness? Seems only yesterday that I would make a dash on foot or horseback to round up a stray cow on frozen ground in morning darkness without a care, but now I tread as if on egg shells. The cadences of Ecclesiastes 12 as recited by the Master of the Lodge reverberate in my memory: “Also when they shall be afraid of that which is high, and fears shall be in their way…”)

I creep to the driveway to get my “Daily Journal” before my neighbor’s dog can carry it away.

On my way back to the warmth of my “Cave,” I ponder: Why do I do this? The content of the “Journal” will be familiar. I have already read the obits from my e-mail, national news from “Drudge” and “MSN,” and local news from the WTVA and WCBI websites. Isn’t this an expensive redundancy?

Well, no, actually. Life has its routines that keep us grounded: table grace, church ceremonies, lodge ritual, the stylized greetings we exchange with our neighbors. Expediency and cost cutting may rule in the business world, but the traditional and familiar keep us sane in our personal lives. You can have my paper when the harsh reality of the digital world and Adam Smith’s “inconvenient truth” pry it from my cold dead fingers.

“The Paper” never fails to stir my curiosity, hope and aspirations. In the 50’s, we could not afford subscriptions…not even to the local “Times Post.” Copies were passed around. Obituaries, wedding announcements, or pictures of 4-H Club members with their calves at the county fair would be clipped and mailed by friends or relatives to be folded away into memory books, or within the pages of the venerable Authorized Version.

In the 60’s, Daddy subscribed to the Sunday “Commercial Appeal.” You could set your watch by Crockett Brown on Sunday morning as the solid thunk of a full afternoon’s browsing hit the driveway. (Each 4th Saturday morning found him equally punctual at his collection duties.)

“The Paper” was our connection to the wider world. It was from this source that I learned that “The Southern Way of Life” was not universally approved, that JFK was not a “tool of the Vatican,” and that Art Buchwald could make a Baptist teenager in Sparta, Mississippi laugh. I became an Op-Ed junkie…and I’ve yet to be rehabilitated.

When I was a student at “Cow Collitch” in the mid-sixties, one pay-phone (ask your parents, young reader) served the whole floor of the dormitory. Few made outgoing calls, and incoming would be answered (or not) by a passing resident. He would bellow at the top of his lungs for the recipient, make a gentle attempt to hit on the caller if she sounded young and leave the receiver dangling if rebuffed. It is understandable that under these conditions, we could be excused for preferring letters over calls.

My sweetheart from Sparta (now my wife of 49 years) wrote to me daily, bless her heart. Going by the PO was the highlight of each tedious and tiresome undergraduate day. I realized that the written word was the next best thing to physical contact. My preference for the written vs. spoken word was indelibly marked.

During the early 80’s, I was the “Social Studies Department,” one-half of the “Mathematics Department,” and one-sixth of the bus-driver staff at Woodland Attendance Center. Paul Watkins lived near his grandparents, the Brogans on the “Honeymoon Ranch,” east of Sparta.

Mr. Brogan subscribed to the “Commercial Appeal” by mail, and read it thoroughly each day. On sunny afternoons, he would be sitting in the garden of the antebellum estate, white locks resplendent in the sunlight, spectacles glittering in the same. He would pause to wave as his grandson stepped down from the yellow dog and return to “The Paper.” That image is burned into the ROM section of my brain—representing peace, order, stability and a life well lived.

Now, if you will excuse me, I will read the morning paper.

Sonny Scott is a community columnist who lives in the Sparta community of Chickasaw County and is a regular contributor to the Chickasaw Journal. Contact him at sonnyscott@yahoo.com.