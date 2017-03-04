Young Lady Wolverines bow out

By Gene Phelps

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – Only two players remained from East Webster’s 2015 state championship team – Adryana Bell and Jennah Pate.

This season, as seniors, they led a team of 17 freshmen and sophomores to the Big House, but the road to the title game ended in Friday’s 43-37 quarterfinals loss to Bay Springs in the MHSAA Class 2A State Tournament.

“Our two seniors carried us,” East Webster second-year head coach Michael Seger said. “We have a great group of girls. Not many people outside that locker room pegged us to win our district and be down here. They worked really hard and shocked a lot of people.”

The Lady Wolverines also played without point guard Alexis Bell, who was sidelined by a knee injury earlier in the season.

The win against East Webster (24-8) puts Bay Springs (18-9) in next week’s semifinals against Coahoma County (31-1).

Adryana Bell, a 5-foot-8 guard/forward, closed out her career with a double-double – 17 points, 12 rebounds. Her layup and put-back late in the third quarter helped the Lady Wolverines remain in striking distance, down 28-24, headed into the fourth quarter.

Another Bell layup cut Bay Springs’ lead to 30-28, but the Lady Bulldogs got some separation on a runner by Madison McGaughy and a 3-point by from 6-foot freshman forward Jaliyah Shelby, who scored all nine of her points in the second half. Down the stretch, they connected on eight consecutive free throws.

“I was just looking to score and help my team,” Shelby said.

Shelby’s 6-2 senior teammate, Sandreka Gray, led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points and seven rebounds.

“We weren’t able to generate the kind of pressure with our defense that we generated all year,” Seger said. “We never got in an up-tempo battle, which is where we thrive.”

East Webster out-rebounded its taller opponent, but lost the battle for loose balls.

“Loose balls, plays that could go either way, we’ve tended to dominate those this year,” Seger said. “We ran into a team today that was as adamant about getting them as we’ve been all year.”