“Quilt painters” needed

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – They are called quilt painters and they are trying to bring a little color and a unique touch of Chickasaw County culture to the Tanglefoot Trails.

The Houlka-Houston MHV (Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers) Club, which is a part of the Chickasaw County Extension Service, has started a new project which to complement the Tanglefoot Trail, by developing a Quilt Trail through Houston.

“These “quilts” will be painted quilt squares displayed throughout the Houston area,” said Cara Chisolm, of Houlka-Houston MHV. “We desperately need painters who would like to help create these displays.

“You do not need to be experienced,” she added. “It is a lot like paint-by-the-number.”

Members of the club went to New Albany to see their Quilt Trail. Since the Tanglefoot Trail runs from New Albany to Houston, the group quickly decided to create a quilt Trails at Houston’s end of the trail.

The club adopted the project and they are currently painting quilts for the Houston and Houlka trail stops. Many more will follow to draw people from the trail into the towns.

“We usually paint on Monday afternoons between 2 and 5 p.m. at the Extension Office, but the time can be flexed to fit your schedule,” said Erika C. McDaniel, Extension Agent. “Come when you can and leave when you want, but please lend a hand. We also paint whenever any members of the group can get together.”

McDaniel said anyone interested in painting or helping to put up the quilts can call the Extension Office (456-4269) to find out when painting sessions are planned.

“We just encourage people to just show up,” said McDaniel.

Chisolm said the Houlka-Houston Homemaker Club seeks people with various talents and those looking for ways to use those talents to benefit the community.

“We would also like to invite you to join our club, but membership is not required to join the painting crew,” Chisolm explained. “All are welcome and we hope to see many of you take advantage of this opportunity to support this community project while having a really good time.”

The Tanglefoot Trail runs 44.4 miles through three north Mississippi counties – Union, Pontotoc and Chickasaw.

The Tanglefoot Trail officially opened in 2013 and has brought a steady flow of people walking, hiking and biking this path to and from Houston.

Trail advocates estimated early on it could see up to 100,000 users each year enjoying some part of the trail between Houston and New Albany. That same study estimated the Tanglefoot Trail could have an economic impact of as much as $4.8 million for Northeast Mississippi.