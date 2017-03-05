WEDDING: Williams/Griffin
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Anna Williams, of Tupelo, and Lane Griffin, of Houston, have announced their March 11 wedding at Southwind.
Miss Williams is the daughter of Bruce and Joanna Williams of Tupelo. Her maternal grandmother is the late Carol Whitt of Tupelo. Her paternal grandparents are the late James and Kathleen Williams.
She is a 2012 graduate of Shannon High School and graduated ICC in 2016 as a respiratory therapist. She is currently employed at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.
The groom is the son of Raymond Griffin Jr. of Houston and Michelle Griffin of Houston. Lane is the maternal grandson of Wanda and David Marshall of Vardaman. His paternal grandparents are Charlotte and the late Raymond Griffin of Houston.
Mr. Griffin is a 2012 graduate of Houston High School and holds an Arts Associate Degree from Itawamba Community College.
The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Southwind, 200A Bynum Ave., Shannon. The public is invited.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- JUANITA HORSTMAN: No peace or hope without Christ February 26, 2017
- Let’s keep it clean! March 2, 2017
- March 2, 2017
- County seeks jail cost solutions March 2, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Everybody is for progress. . . March 2, 2017
- WEDDING: Williams/Griffin March 5, 2017
- “Quilt painters” needed March 5, 2017
- HUES names Students of the Week March 4, 2017
- Young Lady Wolverines bow out March 4, 2017
- SONNY SCOTT: Newspapers never fail to stir curiosity March 4, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago