WEDDING: Williams/Griffin

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Anna Williams, of Tupelo, and Lane Griffin, of Houston, have announced their March 11 wedding at Southwind.

Miss Williams is the daughter of Bruce and Joanna Williams of Tupelo. Her maternal grandmother is the late Carol Whitt of Tupelo. Her paternal grandparents are the late James and Kathleen Williams.

She is a 2012 graduate of Shannon High School and graduated ICC in 2016 as a respiratory therapist. She is currently employed at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.

The groom is the son of Raymond Griffin Jr. of Houston and Michelle Griffin of Houston. Lane is the maternal grandson of Wanda and David Marshall of Vardaman. His paternal grandparents are Charlotte and the late Raymond Griffin of Houston.

Mr. Griffin is a 2012 graduate of Houston High School and holds an Arts Associate Degree from Itawamba Community College.

The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Southwind, 200A Bynum Ave., Shannon. The public is invited.