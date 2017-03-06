By Blake Morgan and Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

JACKSON – One of the best area matchups of the MHSAA State Tournament semifinals feature the Ashland Blue Devils and the Houlka Wildcats, as two of the best players in Class 2A basketball will face off.

Today’s tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Guard DeAnthony Tipler for Ashland (26-6) and forward Madarius Hobson for Houlka usually walk onto the floor each game as the best player, but will now see someone of similar skill level this season.

While the two juniors aren’t accustomed to playing against each other, they play on the same AAU team and have been hoping for this matchup for a while now.

“Before the season, we were talking about meeting up in Jackson,” Hobson said. “It actually happened and it should be pretty entertaining.”

Hobson is a double-double machine averaging 24.7 points and 10 rebounds this season for a 26-4 team.

“He can score in bunches,” Ashland head coach Rolley Tipler said. “I’ve seen him get going and it can be a long night for the other team.”

Tipler recently received an offer from Colorado State and is a dynamic force with the ball. He averages 23.2 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals per game.

“Tipler is a handful for anybody,” Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said.