Houlka to seek new principal

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School Board has approved the resignation of Seth Burt as principal of Houlka Attendance Center effective June 30, 2017.

Although Burt may soon not be principal, students, faculty and the community may not have seen the last of him.

“I hope to be able to stay with the district in another capacity, perhaps as a teacher/coach,” said Burt.

He was a science teacher at the attendance center before becoming principal about 2 ½ years ago.

“Mr. Burt shared that he appreciated the opportunity to serve as principal and that he will help with the transition to a new principal.” said Superintendent, Dr. Betsy Collums. “Mr. Burt requested to resign effective at the end of his current contract which is June 30, 2017. He plans to continue to work in the district in whatever capacity is available. He shared that he would not mind assisting with administrative duties, but he does not want to be the head principal.”

The board will continue to accept applications for the position until it locates a suitable candidate; there is no application deadline, said Collums.

In other action, trustees gave an update on efforts to replace a building destroyed by fire several years ago and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Delta State University to allow qualified students to take college level courses from that university.

During a recessed meeting Friday, Feb. 10, the board met to approve that specifications be drawn for a 12-classroom building of about 14,174 square feet. This building also includes offices for the principal, the counselor, and the secretary.

“It is the basic footprint, but a smaller version, of the previous building that went out for bids,” said Collums.

The district’s main school building at Houlka Attendance Center was destroyed by fire in July, 2014.

The redesigned building would be a smaller version of an originally envisioned 18,250 square feet replacement building that would have included a computer lab, science lab, library, offices (principal, secretary, counselor), and 10 classrooms. The board took bids for that building in August, 2016.

Those bids were based on construction specifications developed by school architect Rud Robison, with Pryor and Morrow Architects and Engineers PA in Tupelo. The bids ranged from a low of about $3.5 million to a high of about $4 million.

The bids were reviewed and then taken under advisement at the Chickasaw County School Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Discussions have continued since that time with the district’s consultant, Warren Bowen with NewPath Strategy Consultants, and Liberty Mutual insurance company, which insured the destroyed building, to work out a solution acceptable to the consultant, the insurance company, and the school board.

The Memorandum of Understanding with Delta State University allows eligible students to take a maximum of 12 semester credit hours of dual enrollment courses.

Students seeking admission to this program must submit a written recommendation from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

A minimum ACT composite of 16 is required for participation. Students scoring 16 or below on the English, Mathematics, or Reading portion of the ACT will not be allowed to earn college level coursework in that area.

The program has been offered since at least 2012 at the school. Last year, there were two dual enrollment students, according to information from Dr. Collums.

In other business:

• Approved fundraisers as follows by event, sponsor, teacher and date: Valentine Bags – CLUE – Hays – (Feb. 1 – Feb. 14) ; Dance – (5th – 8th grades) School Health Council – (April 21); Spaghetti Lunch/Dinner – Prom – B. Burt – (Feb. 9).

• Approved field trips as follows by event, school organization, teacher, location and date: FTC Qualifier – Robotics – Thomas – Pearl – (Feb. 17 -18); Super Scientific Circus – CLUE – Hays – 2nd – 6th – (Feb. 27); ICC –Tupelo – Dual Credit Tests – Murphree – (Mar. 8, April 26/27).

• Approved a Budget Calendar for 2017-18.

• Approved Taylor Kelly as substitute for the 2016-17 school year at $55 per day.

• Approved a bus turnaround at 161 CR 408.

• Approve minutes of the board’s January meeting.

• Approved payment of claims.

• Approved financial statements.

• Approved out of district travel.

• Approved sole source letters from the following: Triumph Learning, ELS Solutions, and Renaissance Learning.

• Approved a SPED amendment based on MAEP adjustment.

• Approved a Basic Maintenance Agreement for E-Rate. The Basic Maintenance Agreement is necessary to help ensure that the district network is up-to-date.

• Recessed until Wednesday, March 1. The date is subject to change, depending on whether the school’s basketball team makes it to Jackson for a playoff game.