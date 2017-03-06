Shooting fatality ruled accident
By Floyd Ingram | 4:44 PM | March 6, 2017 | News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
WOODLAND – A dropped gun discharged late Saturday night and struck a Woodland man who was rushed to a Tupelo hospital and later died.
Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said Maurice Chandler, 24, was struck once by a .40-cal bullet shortly before midnight at a home just outside of Woodland. Family members bundled Chandler into a car, called deputies and drove to a helicopter landing zone set up at the intersection in Woodland.
“It looks like the gun was bought that day, three men were looking at it and it was dropped,” said Meyers. “It was an automatic and when they grabbed at it, it went off.”
Meyers said the shooting has been ruled an accident.
