TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Elizabeth Harrison

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

School: Houston High School

Name: Elizabeth Harrison

Graduated: 1988

Residence: Houston, Ms

Occupation: French and Latin Teacher

Education: Bachelor of Arts in French – Ole Miss, Master of Arts in Foreign Language, Ed.S in Secondary Education, and a Ph.D in Curriculum and Instruction

Community Activities: Member of Parkway Baptist Church

Family: Daughter of Jayne and Eddie Harrison, granddaughter of Erma and Howard Davis

Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I loved French and languages in general. I wanted to show my students how big, wonderful and different the world is.”