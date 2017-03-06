TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Elizabeth Harrison
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | March 6, 2017 | Business, Living, News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
School: Houston High School
Name: Elizabeth Harrison
Graduated: 1988
Residence: Houston, Ms
Occupation: French and Latin Teacher
Education: Bachelor of Arts in French – Ole Miss, Master of Arts in Foreign Language, Ed.S in Secondary Education, and a Ph.D in Curriculum and Instruction
Community Activities: Member of Parkway Baptist Church
Family: Daughter of Jayne and Eddie Harrison, granddaughter of Erma and Howard Davis
Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I loved French and languages in general. I wanted to show my students how big, wonderful and different the world is.”
