House votes to merge all three Chickasaw districts

By Bobby Harrison

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Mississippi House, by a 62-43 vote, sent back to the Senate on Tuesday legislation that would merge the three Chickasaw County school districts – Houston, Okolona and Chickasaw.

Earlier this session the Senate passed a bill to merge Chickasaw and Houston, but to exclude Okolona from the consolidation.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which can concur the House proposal or invite negotiations.

Rep. Toby Barker, R-Hattiesburg, who chairs the subcommittee that deals with school consolidation issues, said the three districts are smaller systems, losing enrollment, and at least one, Okolona, is a failing school district.

“No institution is more important than the students they were set up to help,” Barker said.

No effort was made in the House to go back to the original Senate proposal that leaves Okolona out of the consolidation.

Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, said earlier he excluded Okolona because there are issues with including Okolona in the merger. For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.

Under the House proposal, the section of Monroe County in the Okolona School District would become part of the Chickasaw Consolidated School District, with a central office located in Houston. The Monroe County portion of the Chickasaw system would be placed in a school board member district and get to vote like the rest of the citizens of the school district would.

That could give Okolona two school trustees, Houston two trustees and Houlka one. Houston school district has 60 percent of the students in the county and more than 65 percent of the ad valorum or property tax base.

The merger would be effective July 1, 2020, under the House proposal. The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors would draw the school board district lines for the consolidated system.

Under existing law, any debt incurred by one of the districts before consolidation would remain the responsibility of the residents of that district.

Rep. Preston Sullivan, D-Okolona, urged members to vote against the consolidation. He said he is not necessarily against consolidation, but believes that it would help the issue if members of the House leadership would consent to the consolidation of their districts first.

“I just don’t like the way it is being done,” Sullivan said during the short debate. “It is a cram-down deal.”

Last year the Senate passed legislation to consolidate all three districts, but Sullivan was successful in delaying the merger by amending the bill to establish a task force.

The task force could not agree on a consolidation plan. Sullivan, referencing the rivalry between Houston and Okolona, said the two districts do not want to be joined and Chickasaw County (Houlka) does not want to merge with either one.

But Barker argued in a county of 18,000 it does not make sense to have three districts. And he said earlier this session that any consolidation should include Okolona, whose students might benefit the most from the effort.

”Why would you go to the extent of consolidating and not take care of and provide opportunity for every child in Chickasaw County?” he asked.

He said Okolona has 634 students and lost 8 percent of its enrollment in the last year, while Houston has 1,757 and has lost 20 percent of its enrollment in nine years, and Chickasaw has 507 students and has lost 17 percent of its enrollment in nine years.

Okolona, which already has been taken over the by the state once, is currently a failing district, while Chickasaw is a D district and Houston is a C system.

In recent years, the Legislature has consolidated several school districts – focusing primarily on low performing or small districts with limited local tax bases.