Just Married! Again!

By M. Scott Morris

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – In life, seconds add up to days, and, for the lucky, days add up to decades.

“I never would have recognized him. He had gotten old,” Peggy Sue Horn, 85, said. “You would have never recognized me, would you?”

“No,” 87-year-old Albert Horn said.

The two got married when he was 17 and she was 15.

“He had a wedding ring, the marriage license and everything,” she said. “We didn’t have any sense at all.”

They went to a house in Calhoun City on Nov. 10, 1946, and each said “I do,” but it was a mistake from the start. Money was tight, feelings turned hard, and divorce papers were signed three years later.

Both moved on. She was living in Illinois, and he stayed in Houston. They found loving spouses, raised children and built lives. He was married for 56 years until his wife died, and she was married 66 years until her husband passed away.

Last fall, she started thinking about the old days.

“I realized it had been 70 years. We had not actually talked over that time. I ran across his number on the internet,” she said. “I thought I had such bitter feelings for him for so long. I thought I should tell him how I didn’t feel that way any more.”

“I was excited to find out she called me,” he said.

That first call was in October, and their second set of “I do’s” was said on Sunday, Jan. 8. Mr. and Mrs. Horn were once again Mr. and Mrs. Horn. It took only seven decades.

She said he asked her to marry him after the second or third phone call, but she’d said no. He remembered being amazed when the door opened during his first visit to her Florida home.

“I said, ‘Lord, have mercy. I have got to have her,’” he said.

That visit lasted three days, and he didn’t want it to end. He asked her to come home to Houston with him, but she felt it would be best for them both to spend Christmas with their families.

The phone calls continued, and the memories of good times from days gone by combined with the hope for more good times to come.

“I woke up one morning and knew this wasn’t going away,” she said, “so I called him and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ He said, ‘I already asked you to marry me.’”

He was on her doorstep again on Christmas Day, and he brought her back home to Northeast Mississippi. They were married at First Baptist Church in Houston.

Their honeymoon was spent in Jackson, though she doesn’t fully accept that it was an actual honeymoon. He’s a big fan of gun shows, so that’s where they went.

“He bought me a hotdog and a hamburger,” she said.

“I splurged,” he said with a smile.

She also got an intricately engraved Colt .45 revolver, but she’s expecting another trip that’ll be more in line with a traditional honeymoon.

“We’re going to go somewhere,” she said, and her husband nodded amiably.

She’s been getting used to Houston again. The city has changed over the years, but she’s reconnected with some of her old classmates.

“It’s still a nice, friendly town,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody.”

Their first date as teenagers was a trip to see a movie in Calhoun City. They’ve recently toured the town to find the house where they got married. They might’ve found it, but they’re not 100 percent sure.

“I don’t feel like I’m 87. I really don’t,” he said. “She and I will just get in the car and go to Tupelo to have lunch. We have gone to Memphis to have lunch.”

“He loves to drive,” she said. “He drives fast all the time.”

“I drive 40,000 miles a year. I enjoy driving. I really do,” he said.

“But your passengers don’t always enjoy it. You drive fast,” she said.

They plan to split their time between his house in Houston and hers in Sorrento, Florida, which is about 700 miles away. For now, she’s living out of a suitcase.

“I’ve got to go back home and get some more of my stuff,” she said. “I don’t know where I’m going to put it.”

“We’ll manage something,” he said.

Unlike their previous marriage, finances aren’t a problem. He owned and ran grocery stores until his early retirement, and her late husband had owned a string of radio stations.

Even so, the road to happily-ever-after has its speed bumps.

“My family was very much against this, and his family is OK with it. I’ve talked to one of my daughters. She’s OK with it, but not great,” she said. “I haven’t talked to my other daughter.”

There’s hope time will smooth over the rift. She’s philosophical about it.

“I figure it’s my life,” she said. “It’s their life, too, and we all do what we need to do.”

The marriage has brought a new, unexpected relationship into her life. Butch the pint-sized dog with the giant personality has sniffed the bride over and decided she’s good people.

“He was my dog until she arrived,” her husband said. “He loves her.”

“I’m better to you, aren’t I?” she said to Butch, who seemed to agree, though it can be hard to tell with dogs.

For better, for worse, in sickness and in health, Peggy Sue and Albert Horn are together again after 70 years apart. It’s not exactly a do-over, nor is it completely new. Their union joins past, present and whatever the future might bring.

“You get old, you get a little crazy,” she said. “We had known each other for so long. We had remembered so many things. It was like no time had passed at all.”