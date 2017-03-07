Merriman named to Honor Band
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Four members of the Itawamba Community College All-American Band will participate in the first Mississippi Intercollegiate Honor Band, March 23-25, at Hinds Community College.
They include Yen Nguyen of Amory (flute), Karli Huddleston of Saltillo (flute), Justin Merriman of Houston (clarinet) and Brett Causey of Clinton (alto saxophone). In addition, Macy Gibson of Pontotoc (flute) was selected as first alternate.
Auditions were open to all two- and four-year college band students, freshman through senior level, regardless of major.
The clinician will be emeritus professor Ray Cramer from Indiana University Bloomington. He is president of the Midwest Clinic, an international band and orchestra convention with more than 14,000 attendees representing 28 countries and was recently named president of the American Bandmasters Association.
He is the past president of the College Band Directors National Association and the Indiana Bandmasters Association. Cramer is in demand internationally as guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator, and he is a regular guest conductor of the Musashino Academy of Music Wind Ensemble in Tokyo.
