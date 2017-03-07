Wildcats stand tall
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
JACKSON – The Houlka Wildcats came up short in the man-to-man height matchup with Piney Woods, but it wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard.
Houlka got a resounding 82-73 win last Wednesday in the MHSAA 1A State Tournament quarterfinals and moved on to play Ashland in the semifinals Monday. And they made Wednesday’s win look easy because they played so hard.
“Everybody on this team has a role to play and when they do it, well, we win,” said Houlka basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald. “Smoody (Turner) at guard, (Joel) Linton at guard, (Justin) Long at forward and (Eli) Buchanan at forward. And of course Madarius (Hobson) is just a coach’s dream.”
Hobson scored 42 points – 34 in the second half – gathered in 19 rebounds and had four steals.
“I normally get double-teamed or triple-teamed, but they just played man so I stayed in the post,” said Hobson. “My teammates picked up the slack.”
And the man-to-man just never worked for Piney Woods.
The Wildcats took an early lead and used speed and quick hands to score on the fast break and steal the ball.
But the game was close and Houlka led 14-13 after one. But then the Wildcats found their groove and shot well. Houlka carried a 37-25 lead into intermission.
Hobson was not a factor early, but came out in the second half and stole the show.
“Something was wrong in the first half, his (blood) sugar must have dropped or something,” McDonald said. “There was something going on in the first half, we got him a candy bar and some Gatorade and he felt much better.”
The Wildcats used speed and quickness to push the ball to the basket on transition before the taller Tornadoes were able to set up their defense.
Piney Woods’ Demarcus Tornes stands 6-foot-7 and T.J. Alexis 6-5, but there were never a factor as the Wildcats played their game of speed and careful shooting.
Tornes and Alexis finished with a combined 8 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrek Chambers led the Tornadoes with 45 points.
Houlka’s Buchanan had 16 points, Jaquavious Berry had 10, Turner had nine, Long got three and Latham had 2.
Houlka advances to the semifinals to face defending 1A champion Ashland on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Details of that game can be found at chickasawjournal.com.
About Floyd Ingram
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
