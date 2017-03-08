Chieftains see big lead evaporate

By Gene Phelps

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – Arteria Clifton, his eyes bright red, tried to put a positive spin on Tuesday’s 66-64 loss to Coahoma County in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A State Tournament semifinals.

“We’re going to get right back in the gym and get after it,” Clifton said, referring to next season. ““We worked at it all year. You want to get to Jackson, but when you get here you want to win.”

The Chieftains (29-2), who drop to Class 1A next season, have 6-foot-5 Cam Smith and 6-6 Ladarrius Spears returning to a team that won 29 straight after a season-opening loss to 6A Tupelo.

But the storyline in the loss to Coahoma County was the Red Panthers’ erasing a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Final Frame

Coahoma County (31-2), which plays Baldwyn (29-4) in Friday’s 3 p.m. championship game, tied the score at 64-all with 39 seconds remaining on a layup by Markevius Phillips.

Okolona missed on its next possession and Phillips attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Coahoma County the lead. However, Aishun Ross, who hadn’t made a field goal, grabbed the rebound and hit a putback with 6 seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

The Chieftains, shot just 50 percent from the free throw, and were 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter.

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch,” Clifton said. “We missed a lot of free throws, a lot of shots we normally hit. We just didn’t make them.”

Coahoma County outscored Okolona 23-9 in the final quarter.

Jacorrius Smith led Okolona with a game-high 23 points. His layup and one by Brandon Young gave them a 59-44 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Spears scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds while Smith added 12 rebounds and scored seven points. The Chieftains shot 38 percent from the field and were out rebounded 49-41. Coahoma County pulled down 20 offensive boards.