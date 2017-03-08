ETHAN TURNER: Chickasaw County sports on the rise
When started with the Chickasaw Journal two years ago, I was venturing into the unknown. Although I am from Aberdeen, Chickasaw County was new to me on the sports side.
My initial hope was I would be able to see some good sports teams and help relay their success to you. I did not expect to get to cover what I’ve been able to so far.
My expectations have been blown out of the water. I’ve been able to see some great football in my two years.
I’ve seen Houston have a lot of success on the football field, and it looks like that trend will continue with the second year under coach Ty Hardin. I’ve seen Houlka and Okolona improve as they strive find success and reach the postseason.
On the hardwood, Houston has improved under new coach Chris Pettit. The future looks bright for the Hilltoppers under Pettit’s leadership as they significantly improved this season from last year’s disappointments.
For the basketball Wildcats of Houlka, it has been nothing but success over the past two seasons. Under the leadership of head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald, after a trip to Jackson last year, the Wildcats followed it up with another trip to Jackson this year on a 25-4 record. And as I sit here in Jackson, the Wildcats have moved on to the semifinals against Ashland. One win away from the state title game.
With key players Madarius Hobson, Smoody Turner and Keshun Buchanan all returning next year, and with the emergence of freshman Dashun Berry, the Wildcats will be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.
Also, the Okolona Chieftains are having the same type of success as the Wildcats on the court as they also have made another trip to Jackson under head coach Arteria Clifton.
Behind Jaylon Bailey, Cam Smith, Jacorrius Standfield and big man Ladarius Spears – who all return next year — the Chieftains are in Jackson at this time pursuing a state title to bring back to Okolona, and with the talent returning next season, more opportunities at success await the Chieftains.
More, More, More!
And finally, on the diamond, after a rough start last season, the Houlka Wildcats showed improvement throughout the season under head coach Sid Burt, and look to continue their improvement as their season begins.
It was the Houston Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers that carried the flag for Chickasaw County this past year on the diamond.
Under Derick Kirby, the Lady Toppers softball team had great success with a very young team. And with key players returning this season, the Lady Toppers are primed for more success as they look to capture another state championship.
Speaking of state championships, the Houston Hilltoppers baseballl team just came off a really nice run to capture state. And with the combination of pitching and offense returning from that championship team, the Hilltoppers have a solid chance to repeat as state champions.
Under head coach Scott Gann and with pitcher Tanner Smith leading the way on the mound and catcher Luke Hancock leading at the plate, the Hilltoppers are locked and loaded for more success.
With so much success in different sports all across Chickasaw County, the community as a whole is in a era of success that has the possibility of continuing for years to come.
And each year of success will continue to prove that no matter what sport, the small county of Chickasaw can match up with anyone.
Ethan Turner writes and photographs sports for the Chickasaw Journal. Contact him through the Chickasaw Journal at 456-3771 or just look for him at this week’s game!
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
Baseball, basketball, Bruce, Calhoun City, Chickasaw County, Clifton, East Webster, Ethan Turner, featured, football, Gann, Hancock, Hardin, Hilltoppers, houlka, Houston, Kirby, Mary Bailey, McDonald, Okolona, Pettit, school, Smith, Softball, Spears, Sports, Stanfield, tanner smith, Turner, Vardaman
- EDITORIAL: Truancy March 2, 2017
- March 6, 2017
- TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Elizabeth Harrison March 6, 2017
- Shooting fatality ruled accident March 6, 2017
- Wildcats stand tall March 7, 2017
- ETHAN TURNER: Chickasaw County sports on the rise March 8, 2017
- Young Lady Wolverines bow out March 8, 2017
- Chieftains see big lead evaporate March 8, 2017
- Okolona dominates in quarterfinals March 8, 2017
- Lenten lunches begin at noon today March 8, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago