Lenten lunches begin at noon today

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The faithful are getting ready for Resurrection Sunday.

The annual series of Lenten lunches will begin at noon today at Houston First United Methodist Church Family Life Center and the community is being urged to attend.

“In the early church Lent was a time to prepare new converts for Easter and it’s meaning,” said Rev. Rex Wilburn of Houston First United Methodist Church. “Today it is a time for believers to join together and focus on repentance, self examination, prayer and to get ready for Easter morning.”

Lent is the 40-days between Ash Wednesday and Easter, excluding Sundays.

And while First Methodist hosts the event, Wilburn pointed out guest churches are called on each week to provide music, a meal and a minister to provide a quick message.

“I have been involved with this type ministry at several different places, but the way this community has embraced this is incredible,” said Wilburn. “There is a lot of fellowship and we see faces from across the community. I also point to the donations for the Ministry Alliance that we collect each year as an indicator of how special this is to Houston.”

Wilburn said the meal begins in the Family Life Center a little before noon, the dress is casual and it’s Ok to be a little late. He urged business people to invite their co-workers and each service finishes up promptly so everyone can get back to work on time.

There is no charge for the meal but there is an offering basket and all donations are used by the Greater Houston Ministerial Alliance to help the needy throughout the year.

Wilburn said Lenten Lunches wraps up on Good Friday, April 18 with services starting in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church and lunch follows in the Family Life Center.

This season’s Lenten lunch dates, ministers and guest churches are:

• March 8, Bro. Dewayne Warren, North Charge Methodist Churches.

• March 15, Bro. Randy Hayes, Cornerstone Church.

• March 22, Sis. Pat Hinton, Catholic Church.

• March 29, Bro. Daniel Heeringa, First Baptist Church.

• April 5, Bro. Randy Rinehart, Parkway Baptist Church.

• April 12, Bro. Steve Lampkin, South Charge Methodist Churches.

• April 13, 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday Services in Sanctuary.

• April 14, Noon Good Friday Service, Bro. Rex Wilburn, Houston First United Methodist Church.

For more information please call Houston First United Methodist Church at 456-2203 or stop by the church office at 230 North Jackson Street.