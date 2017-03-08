Okolona dominates in quarterfinals

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Chieftains have been consistent all season and all they want is a little respect.

After an early season loss to Tupelo, Okolona rolled off 28 wins in a row mostly in blowout fashion. They continued their streak in Jackson on Thursday, March 2, against Bay Springs.

The Chieftains crushed the Bay Springs Bulldogs 101-54 to move on to the semifinals at the Coliseum on Tuesday. Details of that game can be found at chicksawjournal.com.

Okolona got off to a fast start in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 19-4 lead as the Bulldogs struggled against the Chieftains press and couldn’t even get the ball over halfcourt numerous times. And on the offensive end, big Ladarrius Spears, dominated down low.

Also, with the Bulldogs turning the ball over several times, the Chieftains, as they’ve done all season, relayed those turnovers into points..

This allowed the Chieftains to hold a commanding 23-8 lead after one.

The Bulldogs made a vicious comeback in the second quarter as some of the Chieftains’ key players got into foul trouble.

Spears and Jaylon Bailey both found themselves on the bench with fouls, but Jacorrius Stanfield, who had a terrific second quarter, held the Chieftains high as he sliced to the basket time and time again and scored. Also, Antonio Buchanan hit two huge three-pointers near the end of the second quarter to help the Chieftains hold a 38-30 lead at halftime.

As the second half started, the Chieftains were back at full strength. With all starters back on the floor, the Chieftains made a run to blow the game back open to a 20 point lead with their impressive press defense and explosive offense.

Spears, Stanfield, Cam Smith and Bailey led the way and the Chieftains were in full control.

Okolona held a 67-44 lead after three.

The fourth quarter was just a formality as the Chieftains continued to increase their lead. And as the bench came in, each player for the Chieftains got to see action in an important game.

And with a steal and layup in the final seconds, the Chieftains broke the century mark to the delight of their fans. The Chieftains moved on with a 101-54 victory.

The Chieftains were led in scoring by Stanfield who had 20 points. Ladarrius Spears contributed 14, Jaylon Bailey and Cam Smith had 13 each and Jacquez Ford had 11.

After the game, Okolona basketball coach Arteria Clifton said it was tough defense that allowed his Chieftains to jump ahead early and close strong.

“That’s all we want to do is force turnovers and play transition basketball,” Clifton said. “We like to play fast and convert off turnovers.”

Clifton added he was telling his team to “keep the foot on the pedal” in the third quarter because he didn’t want his to get comfortable and allow the Bulldogs to get back into the game.

And with the win the Chieftains moved to the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon against Coahoma County.