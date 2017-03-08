Young Lady Wolverines bow out
By Gene Phelps
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
JACKSON – Only two players remained from East Webster’s 2015 state championship team – Adryana Bell and Jennah Pate.
This season, as seniors, they led a team of 17 freshmen and sophomores to the Big House, but the road to the title game ended in Friday’s 43-37 quarterfinals loss to Bay Springs in the MHSAA Class 2A State Tournament.
“Our two seniors carried us,” East Webster second-year head coach Michael Seger said. “We have a great group of girls. Not many people outside that locker room pegged us to win our district and be down here. They worked really hard and shocked a lot of people.”
The Lady Wolverines also played without point guard Alexis Bell, who was sidelined by a knee injury earlier in the season.
The win against East Webster (24-8) puts Bay Springs (18-9) in next week’s semifinals against Coahoma County (31-1).
Adryana Bell, a 5-foot-8 guard/forward, closed out her career with a double-double – 17 points, 12 rebounds. Her layup and put-back late in the third quarter helped the Lady Wolverines remain in striking distance, down 28-24, headed into the fourth quarter.
Another Bell layup cut Bay Springs’ lead to 30-28, but the Lady Bulldogs got some separation on a runner by Madison McGaughy and a 3-point by from 6-foot freshman forward Jaliyah Shelby, who scored all nine of her points in the second half. Down the stretch, they connected on eight consecutive free throws.
“I was just looking to score and help my team,” Shelby said.
Shelby’s 6-2 senior teammate, Sandreka Gray, led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We weren’t able to generate the kind of pressure with our defense that we generated all year,” Seger said. “We never got in an up-tempo battle, which is where we thrive.”
East Webster out-rebounded its taller opponent, but lost the battle for loose balls.
“Loose balls, plays that could go either way, we’ve tended to dominate those this year,” Seger said. “We ran into a team today that was as adamant about getting them as we’ve been all year.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
basketball, Bell, East Webster, featured, Girls, Gray, McGaughy, Mississippi, Pate, Playoffs, school, scores, Seger, Shelby, Wolverines
- East Webster girls headed to Jackson March 1, 2017
- “Quilt painters” needed March 5, 2017
- WEDDING: Williams/Griffin March 5, 2017
- Houlka to seek new principal March 6, 2017
- March 6, 2017
- Young Lady Wolverines bow out March 8, 2017
- Chieftains see big lead evaporate March 8, 2017
- Okolona dominates in quarterfinals March 8, 2017
- Lenten lunches begin at noon today March 8, 2017
- House votes to merge all three Chickasaw districts March 7, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago