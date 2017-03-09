Candidates qualify for city posts

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

CHICKASAW COUNTY – Good local government hinges on electing good candidates and voters around Chickasaw County will pick from a slate of candidates when municipal elections are held this spring.

Qualifying for city posts closed at 5 p.m. Friday with a number of residents waiting until the last minute to throw their hat into the ring.

Candidates who declared a political party are required to pay a $10 application fee. Candidates who are run as independents, do not pay a fee but must submit a petition with 50 signatures of qualified electors.

In Houlka the top five candidates with the most votes are elected alderman. Only five qualified Friday and incumbent Mayor Jimmy Kelly is also seeking office.

Woodland will only see three people run for alderman as new legislation allows smaller communities to drop to three to reduce the expense of paying aldermen. Woodland, with a 2010 census population of 125, is actually classified as a village. Longtime Woodland Mayor Patti Pettit will once again seek the top job.

Houston’s mayor Stacey Parker and Ward 4 Alderman Frank Thomas are unopposed. All other aldermen and the city marshal have two candidates seeking votes.

Okolona is the biggest campaign this spring with 27 people seeking eight seats.

HOUSTON:

Candidates who have qualified in Houston, their position, political party, name and if they are an incumbent (i) are:

• District 1 Alderman – Independent Kelly Atkinson, Democrat Ruby Lee Colbert Lancaster.

• District 2 Alderman – Democrats Shenia K. Jones (i) and Sherry Gates.

• District 3 Alderman – Republican Frank Thomas (i).

• District 4 Alderman – Democrats Willie Mae Gates McKinney (i) and Dorthia Smith Walters.

• Alderman at Large – Democrats Barry Springer (i) and Jerry D. Gravatt.

• Mayor – Democrat Stacey W. Parker (i).

• City Marshal – Democrat Billy Voyles (i) and Republican Kevin Davis.

OKOLONA:

• Ward 1 Alderman – Democrats Kenneth McVey (i) and Jessie Carouthers.

• Ward 2 Alderman – Democrats Bennett Moore (i) and Kendra Randle.

• Ward 3 Alderman – Democrats Rubbie Jenkins, Kelvin Stanfield, Jim Gates and Frankie Leverette.

• Ward 4 Alderman – Democrats Imogene Armstrong, Regina Pickens (i) and Teresa Price.

• Ward 5 Alderman – Democrats Mary L. Gates (i), Robert Hughes and Willie F. Williams.

• Ward 6 Alderman – Democrats Shirley Bogan, Melissa Hamlett, Donald Jacobs and Jonathan Marley.

• Mayor – Democrats Louise Floyd Cole (i), Sherman R. Carouthers, Nathaniel Cunningham and Sidney G. “Jerry” Morgan.

• City Marshal – Democrats Willie Moore (i), William Randle, Adam Johnson, Crossley Ford and Tommie Ivy.

HOULKA:

• Alderman – Dustin Eaton, Beverly Davidson, Kim Murphree, K.C. Gates and Richard Chrestman.

• Mayor – Jimmy Kelley.

WOODLAND:

• Alderman – Democrats Jo Bullard, Tony Gann and Lorene Hamilton.

• Mayor – Democrat Patti Pettit

Municipal primary elections for differing political parties will be Tuesday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular city polling precincts. Candidates must earn 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to be declared the winner of a primary election.

A runoff election among like political candidates – if needed – would be held May 16. The top candidates garnering 50 percent of the vote in the primary would face each other in the party runoff.

The general election – if needed – will be held June 6 and will pit party candidates for an overall winner to claim the post.

To qualify for municipal office, a candidate must be a registered voter of the municipality and ward they represent. Candidates may not have been convicted of a federal crime or certain Mississippi crimes defined as punishable by incarceration in a state penitentiary unless they have received a full pardon. They also may not be convicted of a crime in another state that is considered a felony under Mississippi law.

Candidates cannot have been legally declared mentally incompetent.

Questions or concerns about voting issues, policy and procedure for any election should be directed to the Secretary of State’s office at (601) 359-1350.

Questions or concerns about candidate qualifications, ethics and conduct while in office should be directed to the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division at (601) 359-4258.