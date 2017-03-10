By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Houston Upper Elementary School was filled with folks reading as part of the annual reading fair for third, fourth and fifth graders last week.

The National Education Association and local schools hosted the 19th annual Read Across America with volunteers from authors and accountants to firemen and city officials in classrooms reading to students and urging them to learn to love reading.

“It was a teacher in a room in this building that fostered my love of reading and ultimately writing,” said Houston author Lori T. Harrington. “I loved this. I think the kids did, too.”

The third grade has become a focus for reading with the state’s Third Grade Reading Gate that requires students to read on a third grade level to be promoted.

Houston has scored well under the Reading Gate and wants to keep that number up.

“In the first and second grade you are learning words and sentences,” said Suzanne Moore, a fourth grade reading teacher. “At this level we are stressing comprehension and how to go back to the content and read it again for understanding.”

She also pointed out reading is a foundation learning skill.

“It goes to math, history, science – everything they learn from here on out is linked to reading,” said Moore. “Reading and understanding what you are reading is also a critical part of new state tests.”

She said reading skills are life skills, and that is sometimes hard to teach a fourth grader.

Moore also said girls tend to pick up this skill earlier than boys.

“But I have boys this year who are really strong readers,” she explained. “It changes from year to year and class to class.”

The Houston School District, and specifically the Upper Elementary School, saw 95 percent of the third graders who took the Mississippi K-3 Assessment Support System (MKAS2) pass what has become known as the mandatory Third Grade Reading Gate allowing those kids to move on to fourth grade.

Data shows that students who struggle with reading skills in the third grade is less likely to do well in middle school and less likely to graduate. Data also shows that children who are read to at an early age do better in school.

That was part of the reason the Upper Elementary opened its doors to the community and invited people to come and read to students.

Harrington said reading has always been a pleasure to her.

“I have gotten to go places in a book that I would never go otherwise,” she said. “I read Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Places You’ll Go,’ and it is so true. Reading and writing have opened so many doors for me.

“I told these kids to dream and study hard and part of that is by reading,” said Harrington. “Like I said, this meant a lot to me.”