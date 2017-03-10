Signs are illegal in rights-of-way
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds political candidates and vendors that campaign signs and sale signs are not permitted on state highway right-of-way.
To maintain traffic safety, the following rules govern the placement of signs:
According to the Mississippi Code of 1972, it is illegal to place any sign within the right-of-way on state highways.
The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas; the right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300-feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes.
Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the traveling public along roadways. Signs with steel or wooden posts or wire frames pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.
Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections and signs must not interfere with the sight of a driver.
No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way. Typically, the right-of-way is larger near roadway intersections.
Any illegally placed signs will be removed.
Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded. Candidates and vendors may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.
Illegally placed campaign signs contribute to our state’s $3.2 million litter problem that spoils Mississippi’s natural beauty.
For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, call your local MDOT maintenance facility.
For more information, call 601-359-7074 or visit GoMDOT.com.
